YOTEL debuts in Thailand with hotel in Bangkok





YOTEL Bangkok is located in South Sukhumvit, the upcoming cybertech district of the city. The hotel will be part of Cloud 11, Asia’s largest content creator hub.

creative community

Global hospitality brand YOTEL has revealed plans for a brand new YOTEL Bangkok to open in 2025 within Cloud 11, a creator hub with a project value of over $1.2 billion. This 250,000 square meter state-of-the-art mixed-use development will be a hub for artists, makers and technology entrepreneurs across Southeast Asia.

With sustainability at the forefront of this development, the site will feature Thailand’s largest rooftop park. Other highlights here include Sky His Bar, which overlooks Baan His Krachao, known as Bangkok’s green lung.

At YOTEL, we are always striving to immerse you in the smartest destinations in the world, said YOTEL CEO Hubert Billiot. “Cloud 11 will be a hub for technological innovation and digital learning and the perfect place for our first hotel in Thailand and Generation Go guests.

Our values ​​align perfectly with MQDC’s Cloud 11 vision and mission, so we were thrilled to be selected as the brand of choice for development. In addition, they expected to see a significant demand for hotel rooms as the area will become an interconnected community of government, private sector, government agencies, private institutions and others. Universities, start-ups and the world’s leading technology companies.

innovation and technology

YOTEL Bangkok will be designed by Schetta Designs in collaboration with A49 Architects for Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), a leading property developer in Thailand. Guests are immersed in innovation and technology throughout their stay.

The 250-key hotel will incorporate all of the brand’s latest features, including robotic concierges, electric smart beds and fully integrated technology. The grounds include multi-functional dining and co-working spaces, a 24-hour fitness center, a snack-to-go station, and two conference hubs.

Onza Janyaprasert, Project Director for Cloud 11, commented: Cloud 11 is therefore committed to empowering creators by building an inclusive ecosystem that connects local creators with global stakeholders. His opening of YOTEL Bangkok at Cloud 11 will be another important addition to his ecosystem that complements our ecosystem.

YOTEL Bangkok will be a place of hospitality that truly responds to the multifaceted lifestyles of creators through modern, sustainable, smart design and creative use of technology. We provide innovative and convenient service amenities that not only give our guests freedom and flexibility, but also encourage people to connect and work more efficiently. The unique experiences YOTEL Bangkok offers are sure to inspire limitless creativity. “

The contract with YOTEL will be the third in 2023. The brand aims to have 50 hotels by 2025.

