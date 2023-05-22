Timnit Gebble: Former Google Ethics Executive Says AI Is a ‘Gold Rush’





Timnit Gebul is among the many voices calling for urgent regulation of artificial intelligence.

Gebru has all the hallmarks of a big tech star: a master’s degree and a PhD. A graduate of Stanford University, Apple and he held engineering and research positions at Microsoft before joining Google as an AI expert.

But in 2020, her days co-leading the ethics AI team at the Alphabet-owned company came to an end, a decision prompted by a paper she wrote warning about the biases embedded in artificial intelligence. .

Bias is a topic that has been raised by experts in the field for many years.

In 2015, Google apologized and said it was appalled by a photo of a black couple named a gorilla with AI permission.

Warnings about biases in AI have received a lot of attention, but earlier this year the World Health Organization said that although it welcomes improved access to health information, the datasets used to train such models are already biased. announced that it may be included.

Such warnings, he argued, are why the public needs to remember that they have the power to decide what happens with artificial intelligence.

“It feels like a gold rush,” the 40-year-old said in an interview with The Guardian. It’s actually a gold rush.

And a lot of people who make money aren’t actually making money. But it’s up to humans to decide if all this should be done. We must not forget that we have institutions to do that.

Thousands of tech executives, including Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, said the industry needed to put some sort of guardrail in place. Guevrew also asked for clarification on what regulation would be required.

But leaving the company’s regulation to the head of technology won’t work, he continued. Unless there is external pressure to do something different, companies don’t just self-regulate. We need regulation, we need something better than just a profit motive.

I’m a human, not a robot

The Founder and Director of the Decentralized AI Research Institute (DAIR), an independent AI research unit, also provided a powerful reminder of the hypothetical threat this technology poses to humanity.

Fears range from the Terminator-like apocalypse that asked Mr. Musk to the use of technology as a weapon of war, with some suggesting that technology already thinks humanity is trash. .

Gebble is not for sale.

AI is not magic, she says. A lot of people are involved in humans.

She said the theory that services like large-scale language models will one day be able to think for themselves ascribes agency to tools rather than humans building them.

This means that responsibilities can be centralized. the problem is not me. That tool. Super strong. I don’t know what it does. Well, that’s the problem, continued Gebble.

You are building something with specific characteristics for profit. It’s very distracting and takes our attention away from the actual harm and what we have to do. right now.

But Gebble remained optimistic. Perhaps if enough people do small things and get organized, things will change. That’s my hope.

