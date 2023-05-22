Digit7 Named Most Innovative Tech Startup of the Year





Companies showcase AI-powered products at Seamless Middle East 2023

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Digit7, a top innovator in frictionless shopping and other AI-driven automation products, was honored today at this year’s 10th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards announced that it did.

The company won the prestigious Stevie Award for Most Innovative Technology Startup – Software of the Year, with a Bronze award for forward-thinking innovation focused on a frictionless shopping experience that leads to increased revenue and customer loyalty. was awarded. Winners were determined by an average score of over 100 executives who served as judges around the world.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is the only business awards program that recognizes innovation in the workplace across all 29 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Widely considered the world’s premier business awards, the Stevie Awards have recognized the achievements of programs such as The International Business Awards ® for 21 years.

“The 10th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many notable nominations,” said Maggie Miller, Stevie Awards President. “This year’s winning organizations have demonstrated a commitment to being innovative, and we applaud their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of the winners.”

Chithrai Mani, CEO of Digit7, said, “This recognition confirms Digit7’s commitment to meeting the needs of today’s retailers through advanced yet cost-effective innovations in frictionless shopping. I’m honored to have you,” he said. “This Stevie Award reflects the depth of knowledge and expertise of Digit7’s technical team in rapidly bringing innovations such as DigitMart, DigitKart, DigitSquare, DigitSnap and DigitRobo to market.”

Seamless Middle East 2023 The award-winning start-up will showcase its products at Booth #S44e at Dubai World Trade Center May 23-24 during Seamless Middle East 2023. Seamless serves as one of the world’s premier meeting places for the brightest and most innovative talent across the payments, fintech, banking, retail, e-commerce, digital marketing, delivery, cards and identity industries. Click here to connect to Digit7 with Events.

About Digit7

Digit7 is a leading innovator offering a portfolio of advanced AI-driven retail management platforms and warehouse automation systems, as well as advanced frictionless shopping products. By significantly streamlining the overall customer experience and delivering an unmatched level of efficiency, the company delivers his proven ROI and helps solve today’s most pressing business challenges. Founded in 2019 and based in Dallas, Texas, Digit7 holds over 25 patents across its DigitSquare, DigitMart, DigitKart, DigitRobo, and DigitSnap products. Visit www.digital7.ai.

View Original Content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digit7-named-a-most-innovative-tech-startup-of-the-year-301830348.html

Source: The Digit 7

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investorsobserver.com/news/qm-pr/6936028456750284 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos