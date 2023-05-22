Whittier Students Represent State in Doodle for Google Contest | News





Representatives of Google and Whittier Middle School administrators recently surprised a 7th grader from Oklahoma who won the 2023 Doodle for Google competition.

Google announced Thursday that Jamie Kang will represent the state in a national competition.

Doodle for Google is an art competition for students in grades K-12 to create their own Google Doodle or Google logo that can be placed on the home screen of any search engine.

Students were asked to share what they are grateful for through their art. Winners were selected from all 50 states, Washington DC, and her four US territories.

Google’s Selly Sallah said in a blog post about the contest that the company received tens of thousands of submissions.

They explored their love of family, enjoyment of nature and its creatures, appreciation for essential workers who save lives, and favorite hobbies, she said. Our judges are delighted to see the different creative ways our students explore the prompts.

Jamie’s name will be featured in a competition among the winners, and the public will be able to vote for her image at g.co/doodleforgoogle.com from May 18-25. If her doodle wins, she’ll be listed on Google’s website for 24 hours, and she’ll be awarded a $30,000 scholarship when she graduates from high school.

Her graffiti features a park landscape with Google letters, including cyclists, campfires, swings, and recycling cans. This doodle took her two days to complete and reflected her day as she went through it after a church event.

It was a good day. We sat around the campfire and rode our bikes for the day. There was cleaning. I just put my thoughts on what I did and the people around me, Jamie told The Transcript. I drew it a few days before the deadline, so I was a little nervous.

She said she was interested in school subjects other than the arts, such as science, math, and writing.

Tracy Gibson, a talented Whittier teacher, coordinated the event and helped Jamie submit her artwork.

Gibson said this was a big deal because no one from Oklahoma qualified for the contest.

Last month, Jamie learned that his artwork, “Choose to Reuse Our World Deserves to be Preserved,” won third place in the Oklahoma Transportation Trash Poster Contest.

I was doubly proud. Gibson said it was truly incredible for her to win both of these awards.

Her mother, Juyoung Kang, said she was surprised Jamie won, but that it didn’t come out of nowhere.

She has been an artist since birth, she said. She always loved drawing, art and music.

Last year, Google announced this year’s prompt as “thank you”. All entries dealt with topics that students appreciate.

Assistant Principal Whittier, Sarah Potts, says it’s exciting to see others see all of the hard work, hard work and talent that we see in her class every day. said. We were going to put it on our social media pages and everyone can like it, share it, spread it out there. Then everyone in our community could vote for her to win the national contest, statewide, and maybe even other states.

Dad Ziho Kang, an industrial and systems engineer at the University of Oklahoma, said it’s important for organizations like Google to engage young people and encourage them to use their brains to prepare for careers in the tech industry.

Google provides such opportunities and support for young people to become workers, and it means a lot to these young people, he said. I believe that experiences like this will enhance Jamie’s abilities. She thanks her Google and everyone in Oklahoma for supporting her.

