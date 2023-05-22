Apple Generative AI | Spiceworks





Apple has reportedly banned the use of ChatGPT internally due to concerns about leaking confidential information. The company is also looking for AI/ML experts for multiple roles, including generative AI. Apple posted 56 new AI/ML jobs in May alone.

Days after OpenAI launched its ChatGPT app for iOS, Apple reportedly banned the use of ChatGPT internally. The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple is concerned about the security of sensitive information/data collected from its employees by AI platforms such as OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT.

The company also restricts the use of pair programmer GitHub Copilot, an AI tool that leverages GPT-3, the predecessor of the underlying technology underpinning ChatGPT. SetApp’s Mac Developer Survey 2023 revealed that 39% of Mac developers use his ChatGPT for development.

ChatGPT can be used for several types of cyberattacks, including AI-generated phishing emails, malware, and code, but Apple is probably more concerned about the tool’s security vulnerabilities.

In March 2023, OpenAI confirmed a data breach due to a vulnerability in Redis-py, the open source library it uses. The bug forced ChatGPT to expose email identities, user conversations and payment information, and forced OpenAI to take its tools offline.

Additionally, a large language model or LLM-based generative AI tool is continuously trained based on the data submitted in the chat.

Apple isn’t the only one restricting the use of ChatGPT. Banks and financial institutions clearly hate ChatGPT the most. Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup have all banned ChatGPT.

In the tech sector, Northrop Grumman, Verizon, Accenture, Amazon, and Apple’s rival and supplier Samsung have also banned ChatGPT in their companies. Earlier this month, Samsung lifted its ban on the generative AI tool, citing “abuse,” and reintroduced it to all company-owned and non-company-owned devices connected to its corporate network.

Notably, Microsoft also has vested interests in ChatGPT (which invests $11 billion in OpenAI) and Copilot (which owns GitHub). Therefore, from Apple’s perspective, it makes sense to ensure that trade and technical secrets are preserved.

Read more: IBM Deploys Watsonx to Streamline Enterprise AI Development

However, it is important to recognize the technological and entrepreneurial implications of generative AI. Assaf Baciu, co-founder and COO of Persado, said in his opinion piece to Spiceworks, “In the next few years, generative AI is going to be a big challenge for companies, business his leaders and individuals.” It will be a rocket for both employees.”

Generative AI can transform communications, e-commerce, web search, finance, law, art, software development, hardware design, and more. “As you can already see, 2023 holds the greatest potential for brands looking to extend his current AI capabilities,” he added Baciu.

“Companies that want to stay competitive and be at the forefront of innovation should consider adopting transformative technologies such as generative AI. We will play an active role in reshaping the corporate landscape across the board.”

Clearly, Apple doesn’t want to sacrifice security at the expense of AI capabilities. So how does the Cupertino-based tech giant and the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization keep from being left behind? Simple. He has driven the development of his own tech stack, as evidenced by the proliferation of relevant job postings on his website.

Apple is looking for technology professionals to fill multiple roles in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company has so far posted 56 new US-based jobs. Of his 250 AI/ML job openings at Apple in the US, his 167 have been posted this year as of May 22, 2023.

The following 11 jobs are related to generative AI in some way.

Machine Learning Engineer — Generative AI [Santa Clara Valley (Cupertino)]

Proactive Intelligence, Applied Researcher — Generative AI x 3 [Santa Clara Valley (Cupertino) x 2, Seattle x 1]

Visual Generative Modeling Research Engineer x2 [San Diego x 1, Santa Clara Valley (Cupertino) x 1]

AI NLP Content Product Engineer, WW CSO [Santa Clara Valley (Cupertino)]

AI NLP Product Engineering Manager, WW CSO [Santa Clara Valley (Cupertino)]

Generative AI Applied Researcher — SIML, ISE [Santa Clara Valley (Cupertino)]

AIML — Language Engineer (Mexican Spanish) Global Siri [Barcelona]

AI/ML — Siri Data Curation Engineer, Siri and Information Intelligence [Singapore]

Apple has posted 71 AI/ML jobs worldwide for May 2023. Also, the company has posted 317 AI/ML job openings for him, 232 of which are open for his 2023.

What approach should Apple take to generative AI development? Let us know what you think on LinkedInOpens in new window, TwitterOpens in new window, or FacebookOpens in new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image Source: Shutterstock

Artificial intelligence details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/it-careers-skills/news/apple-generative-ai-ml-hiring/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos