Finxact partners with Google Cloud for banking services





As the banking industry evolves rapidly, many incumbent financial services institutions are in trouble. They need to develop and launch new products and services to keep up with customer demand (and the agile new fintech), but their core systems, developed decades ago, have the speed they need. and agility.

Successful digital transformation requires cloud-native applications to take advantage of the speed, scale, and flexibility of the cloud. A modern, cloud-native, digital core banking system provides real-time access to data to improve business decisions and customer experience, while adding additional capabilities around machine learning (ML), analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Open up opportunities to leverage cloud technology. . However, migrating an entire banking core system of record from an on-premises mainframe to the cloud is a daunting task, requiring banks of any size and relatively little to prove their reliability. It’s natural to be reluctant to commit to new technology.

The partnership between Finxact and Google Cloud enables banks of all sizes to fill this gap. Finxact offers a cloud-native core of his Banking-as-a-Service, enabling rapid and streamlined innovation without technology disruption. By deploying Finxact on Google Cloud, financial services institutions can leverage the platform’s industry-specific solutions to meet stringent security needs while maximizing the value of their data for insights, innovation and superior customer experiences. increase. This partnership brings these capabilities together on a single platform to support hybrid and multi-cloud strategies as well.

Cloud-native backbone banking system

Finxact is an open banking API solution designed to support the scale and performance requirements of the largest US-based financial institutions. As described in Finxacts’ recent paper, its cloud-native core banking system provides 100% access to all data and functionality via a robust set of modern APIs. This gives banks and their partners the ability to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed using proprietary or third-party solutions without restrictions. An ideal platform.

Written in Go, a modern runtime language developed by Google, Finxact serves as an advanced system of record for financial institutions requiring fast transaction processing for multi-position accounts in any asset class or currency. The solution leverages Google Cloud technologies such as Apigee API Management, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and Security Command Center to provide customers with a secure, scalable, interoperable, and extensible service.

approach the trailhead

As of this writing, Finxact has 14 clients using its platform in production. The last few years have seen an unsurprising but noteworthy trend exhibited by customers. Many of these customers are incumbent regional banks, which, as mentioned earlier, find it painful to maintain their traditional core. While there are some pretty compelling explanations for why they are moving to next-gen core, many banks are still trying to figure out the best approach to getting started in a way that doesn’t introduce undue risk. Finxact finds that most financial services institutions are finding practical approaches that meet their individual needs and ensure short-term gains and results, while learning about next steps and decisions. is gradually and gradually fixed as information. .

This approach has multiple advantages. Serves as a learning opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how cloud-native core banking solutions work, a proof of concept for future large-scale initiatives, and an agile way to test the feasibility of new product ideas To do. Access the real world without interrupting your current work.

When banks determine that Finxact meets their core banking needs, they prioritize a set of customer journeys and reinvent them as cloud-native microservices, while slowly decommissioning legacy services. can be recommended. This approach can now also take advantage of newer technologies such as Google Cloud Dual Run. This enables customers to run workloads on traditional and cloud-based services concurrently, enabling non-disruptive real-time testing and rapid collection of performance and stability data. to their business. Alternatively, financial institutions can use Finxact to launch new digital banks or brands in target regions. This approach allows financial services institutions to get immediate value from the latest technology on a small, manageable scale.

Banks can also leverage additional customer insights by deploying Finxact on Google Cloud and leveraging BigQuery and VertexAI. Finxact provides real-time visibility into operations, enabling banks to make informed decisions quickly and easily. This reduces operating costs and improves customer experience. Meanwhile, Google Cloud can help banks drive data-driven transformation with speed, scale, and security by leveraging AI and ML capabilities built into platforms like BigQuery and Vertex AI.

Scale with Google Cloud and partner solutions

Whatever path financial institutions choose to modernize, they need a robust ecosystem of technology partners to deliver end-to-end banking solutions. In addition to leveraging built-in AI and ML capabilities such as BigQuery and Vertex AI, Google Cloud and Finxact each have ecosystems of fintech partners that can support financial services organizations through this period of disruption and accelerating digital transformation. increase.

A partnership to modernize core banking

The Finxact and Google Cloud partnership is revolutionizing core banking. By leveraging the capabilities of each partner, banks can rapidly develop new products and services, improve customer experience, and improve efficiency while benefiting from increased security, scalability and reliability. can. Hybrid and multi-cloud flexibility means your cloud strategy isn’t locked down. Instead, your institution will keep pace in today’s open playing field with a platform to innovate and transition while evolving at your own pace.

For more information about Finxact on Google Cloud, visit the Google Cloud for Financial Services page.

