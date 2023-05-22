Lynx Hosts Microsoft-Sponsored STEM Fest





The Minneapolis/St. Louis Paul Minnesota Lynx, in partnership with Microsoft, will host Minnesota vs. Atlanta Dream at Target Center on Tuesday, May 23 at 5:00 PM (doors open at 4:45 PM) with tip-off scheduled for the 7th. ), we’re hosting a STEM Fest. :00 pm Central Time).

The evening explores the intersection of STEM and basketball, with a focus on increasing access to STEM opportunities and encouraging more young people, especially girls, to pursue an interest in STEM. Featured programs include:

STEM x Basketball Fireside Chat: Minnesota Lynx President of Business Operations Carley Knox moderates a discussion with Lynx Data Scientist Maddie Schiller and Microsoft Philanthropic Executive Darrell Booker of Microsoft. Booker founded and led one of the company’s most important race equality initiatives aimed at bringing innovation, skills and career awareness to underserved communities. Did. They discuss how STEM has taken root in basketball and how it has influenced and evolved the game. We will also explore the future of STEM and the vast opportunities that young people can pursue today.

“STEM is such an integral part of running any industry, including sports,” Booker said. Because it aligns perfectly with Microsoft’s mission to build digital skills.

STEM is critical to all of Lynx’s basketball and business operations, Knox said. To diversify the industry, it is very important to us to encourage young people of color and more girls and women to pursue his STEM fields. The evening is a unique opportunity to give the youngster a look at how sports and her love of STEM can be combined with future career opportunities. We appreciate our partnership with Microsoft to demonstrate the connection between STEM and basketball.

Microsoft Atrium Takeover features:

Girls Make Beats: DJ Marley spins in the atrium. Minecraft Station Beats-Making Station for coding games on Microsoft tablets

Lynx Business Intelligence Division: Interactive and educational dashboards including coding and robotic mazes.

Dunwoody Institute of Technology and Code Savvy, Minnesota nonprofits that help children and educators become more code savvy through creative educational programs and services, will be attending with a unique booth for kids.

Xcel Energy: Meet the Xcel Energy drone team and watch a demo.

Game ticket holders can explore all interactive booths in the atrium and concourse and participate in featured panel discussions.

One-game tickets to all home games of the Lynx team for the 25th season, presented by the Mayo Clinic, can be purchased at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets or by calling 612-673-8400.

