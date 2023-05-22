



Omega has announced three new additions to the Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer series.omega

Omega has announced three new additions to its Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer series, designed to help globetrotters stay on time in the world’s 24 major time zones.

The 43mm model includes a titanium edition featuring a dial made entirely by a laser ablation, laser etching process, and two new stainless steel versions. All are equipped with scratch-resistant ceramic bezels.

At the center of the dial is a depiction of the Earth as seen from the North Pole, with continents defined by laser ablation and color on a grade 5 titanium surface. A subtle dome mimics the curvature of the earth. Surrounding the topographic map is his 24-hour display divided into black and white day and night sections, with the outer ring labeled with global destinations representing his 24 time his zones, allowing the user can read the current time in these locales.

The city of London stands out in red after the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, home to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), now more formally called Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). In other cities, including Bienne, Switzerland, where Omega is based, the stainless steel model is colored yellow gold and the titanium model is white.

The titanium Worldtimer ($11,800) exudes a contemporary monochromatic aesthetic with shades of black, white and gray.omega

The titanium Worldtimer ($11,800) has a contemporary monochromatic aesthetic in shades of black, white and gray, accented by the impact of the hand-applied red varnish used in the London mark. It is The lightweight, corrosion-resistant case is fitted with a brushed black ceramic bezel and blackened hands and indexes that glow in the dark. The one-piece black rubber strap is decorated with a woven pattern, contrast gray stitching, additional decorative links and a brushed grade 2 titanium clasp.

The two green steel versions are distinguished by the option of an integrated green rubber strap (US$10,200) or steel bracelet (US$10,400). The dial is sun-brushed green and is matched with a polished-brushed green ceramic bezel. Omega’s 18-carat moonshine gold hands and indexes add a touch of opulent brilliance.

All three models are powered by the branded Co-Axial Master Chronometer caliber 8938, which meets the stringent accuracy standards set by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology, and are water resistant to 15 bar (150 meters/500 feet). .

Omega president and CEO Raynald Eschlimann said in a news release that the dial is a work of art that evokes awe and a sense of adventure. Plus, there’s top-level technology behind these stunning displays.

