Xiaowei Zhuang Receives Dreyfus Foundation Highest Honor – Harvard Gazette





Xiaowei Zhuang, Howard Hughes Medical Institute researcher and David B. Arnold Jr. Science Professor, has been awarded the 2023 Dreyfus Prize in Chemistry. This year’s Dreyfus Prize is awarded for Imaging in the Chemical Sciences. The Dreyfus Prize is a biennial $250,000 international award and the highest honor bestowed by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation.

Working in the fields of single-molecule biology and bioimaging, Zhuang is recognized for his pioneering work in super-resolution imaging and genome-scale imaging methods that have provided groundbreaking insights into biomolecules and systems.

Xiaowei Zhuang’s numerous contributions to the field of imaging, especially the invention of the STORM and MERFISH methods, have had a far-reaching impact on the scientific enterprise in fields ranging from chemistry to neuroscience, said Matthew Tyrrell, chairman of the Dreyfus Foundation Scientific Affairs Committee. said. Dean of the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering.

Understanding the inner workings of cells requires imaging techniques with molecular-scale resolution that can visualize molecular interactions and processes inside cells. Zhuang has developed an imaging method with single-molecule sensitivity, nanometer-scale resolution, and dynamic imaging capabilities to address these challenges and study a variety of biological phenomena.

Zhuang’s innovations in super-resolution and genome-scale imaging have led to otherwise impossible advances and discoveries in many research areas. Her brain research has provided fundamentally new knowledge about the molecular and cellular architecture of the brain and a powerful new framework for mechanistic studies of neural circuits and tissue organization with high molecular and spatial resolution.

“We are very honored to receive the 2023 Dreyfus Prize in Chemistry,” said Zhuang. He would like to thank the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, which has been a major supporter of the chemical science community for over 75 years.

A public awards ceremony will be held at Harvard University later this year.

