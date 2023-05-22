Google announces new features for chatbot Bard. What is the impact on SEO?





Over the past few years, Google Bard has established itself as one of the most innovative and influential platforms in the tech scene and is now looking to expand its global presence.

With this expansion, tech enthusiasts are excited and interested in the latest updates offered by the internet giant.

With a wealth of resources and tools, Google Bard has established itself as one of the major players in the field of artificial intelligence and natural language processing.

In this post, we’d like to introduce you to the latest updates to Google Bard and how they’re shaping the future of online search.

What’s the latest update to Google Bard? Improved summaries Better visibility of source content Global rollout Dark theme Prompts and answers with images Integration with apps (Google Apps, Adobe, etc.)

In my opinion, Google will beat Microsoft in terms of usability. Here is an example. This is the best update for me. You can send an image with the prompt (his GIF above). This is not yet possible with ChatGPT.

Beyond that, here are three other improvements that will impact the lives of marketers.

Improved Summaries – Bard’s latest update has been tweaked to produce even more concise summaries. This is advantageous for users who want a quick overview of topics to streamline their daily work.

Greater Visibility of Source Content – ​​One of the concerns of content creators is the very fact that artificial intelligence steals space from the source. This update makes it easier for users to identify and navigate to sources of information used in responses.

Global expansion – Google’s chatbots are expanding their global presence, reducing waitlists and adding more languages ​​and countries to their service.

Finally, in Google’s official announcement, Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager of Google Assistant and Bard, commented that there was still news about Google Bard.

It connects Google’s amazing tools and services on the web, enabling you to create and build anything you can imagine through smooth collaboration with the most powerful Large Language Model (LLM).

What will the future of SEO look like?

I asked ChatGPT this question and it didn’t look much different than what we’ve already experienced and discussed at Rock Content. I want to go beyond voice search, semantic search and user experience.

The title question here relates specifically to emerging AI tools. And the only truth I can say is that we his SEO experts get it.

I was even speaking with Vitor Peanha, one of Rock Content’s co-founders, yesterday that it’s nothing new that marketing is shaped around consumer buying behavior.

See, I used to put black keywords on the black background of my blog to win Google, but today I have to answer a list of persona questions to rank “people also ask” in the SERPs. yeah.

I don’t know what the future holds for SEO, but I’m sure you’ll find ways to grab the attention of your buyer personas.

As content creation evolves, so must search algorithms. If I were to create a text in an informal, dynamic language to connect with you today, I would thank advances in technology that have already frightened us into action in the past.

What should brands and SEO professionals look out for?

We already know that Google and Microsoft dominate the market and, in fact, are the two leading brands when it comes to online search.

Therefore, we encourage you to keep an eye on both AI blogs and SEO blogs. In addition to keeping a close eye on leaders and events like Google I/O 2023 that have brought at least 100 changes.

As for Microsoft, I advise SEO professionals to keep an eye on the Bings blog.

And I couldn’t help but mention the Rock Content blog. Best of all, we have a team of experts (like me) who incorporate SEO on a daily basis and comment on market news. Not to mention the reports and research we provide to further the discussion.

I hope you can leave this text a little more relaxed than when you clicked it and enjoy the updates from Google Bard.

