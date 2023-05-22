CDX Training Symposium Inspires Innovation > Air Force Material Command > Article Display





Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio —

More than 165 airmen, parents and civilians dedicated to meeting the innovative needs of the Air Force will gather here May 16-19 for the Commander’s Acceleration Initiative (CDX) Training Symposium. It was held.

The event featured 30 speakers who spoke on topics such as strategic innovation, the importance of the space domain, joint capabilities, squadron innovation and momentum funds, and coaching and development.

The goal was to further educate participants on the AFMC Strategic Plan and provide guidance to improve their innovation skills so that they can become more powerful catalysts of change.

AFMC Deputy Commander Lieutenant General Carl E. Schaefer said in his opening remarks, “We want to accelerate change and take smart risks to drive the business forward to deliver today’s and tomorrow’s Air Forces at a faster pace. I’m thinking,” he said.

The overall theme of the event and the focus of the first day was the amplification of combat culture. This was driven by discussion and education about the importance of AFMC airmen’s daily duties.

“Our strategy is a step in the right direction to not just think about what we do at AFMC, but how we respond to increase our ability to win the wars that are needed today. said Colonel Brian Moore, Deputy Director of Strategic Planning. , Programs, Requirements and Analysis, AFMC Headquarters.

The highlight of the first day was the keynote speech by Space Command Chief Sergeant Roger A. Tauberman. In his speech, he specifically mentioned the importance of people.

“People, policy, process? It’s not even close. People will always be the most important and the most decisive advantage a company has,” Taubermann said. “Policies and processes are nothing compared to our people.”

The second day of the symposium emphasized the importance of strengthening teams. Key topics covered include versatile airmen, employee growth through Air Force coaching, and future equipment.

Kathy Watern, Executive Director of the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, emphasized the importance of empowering colleagues. She discussed the importance of giving team members a safe space to innovate, a strong voice, the ability to make mistakes freely, and the opportunity to make an impact.

“The most valuable resource you can give someone is not the tangible one, it’s the intangible one that says, ‘Try this yourself,'” says Watern.

The third day focused on delivering integration capabilities, emphasizing the “what” of the AFMC strategy. Integrated capabilities create a synchronized effort across all centers across AFMC. Topics covered include air force generation (AFFORGEN), lighthouse integration, and artificial intelligence.

The final day of the event focused on the concept of revolutionizing processes. This targeted the “how” innovators could most effectively support combatants.

Participants were introduced to various solutions and capabilities to facilitate change within Command.

AFMC Executive Director Lorna B. Estep said:

During the symposium, participants had the opportunity to visit breakout rooms for intensive briefings and small networking opportunities. This provided a collaborative learning environment where participants could listen, learn and connect with like-minded people while delving deeper into innovative topics.

The event also served as an opportunity to recognize the excellence of innovators as awards are awarded based on continuous improvement and innovation throughout the year.

Winners are:

Process Manager of the Year: Spencer Jernigan, Air Force Test Center Certified Air Force Green Belt of the Year: Doug Ettinger, Air Force Sustainability Center Certified Air Force Master Black Belt or Black Belt of the Year: Anthony “Brett” Propst, AFSC Improvement Practitioner of the Year: Joseph Sudders, AFTC Improvement Leadership Award: Dennis Steele, Air Force Research Laboratory Large Team of the Year: Air Force Civil Engineer Center Strategy, Continuous Improvement, Management Planning, Metrics and Governance Team , Air Force Facilities and Mission Support Center Small Team of the Year: Minuteman III Systems Directorate Spark Accelerator, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center Failforward Leader of the Year: 413th Digital Squadron, 413th Flight Test Squadron Innovator of the Year: Tech. Sergeant Justin Spooner, AFIMSC Enabling Leader of the Year: Dr. Patrick Kee, AFRL Innovation Hub / Spark Cell of the Year: Defender Spark – AFIMSC/ Air Force Security Forces Center Mentor / Pitch Coach / Consultant of the Year: Rachael Morse , AFNWC

The awards ceremony demonstrated CDX’s upward trend and commitment to fostering innovation across the Air Force.

CDX was established in 2019 under the initiative of AFMC We Need. Their mission is to help improve, innovate, integrate and inspire. CDX continues to have a positive impact across the enterprise, connecting airmen to strategy.

