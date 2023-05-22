How to fight fake news and online misinformation





Gen Z may be the most digitally savvy group on the planet, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune to believing or spreading misinformation online.

That’s a big deal for everyone, Google executive Beth Goldberg told CNBC Make It.

“I think Gen Z’s susceptibility to misinformation is more important than other generations, definitely.” said Goldberg, head of research and development at Jigsaw, a division of Google that has been in business.

Gen Z is “just online,” Goldberg said, citing recent research backed by Google as to why young people are more susceptible to misinformation. It can lead to “information overload,” she added, where the sheer volume of available information can make it difficult to separate fact from fiction.

More than half of Generation Z get most of their news directly from social media, and younger generations are far more likely to trust online influencers than other sources, the study found. These traits aren’t necessarily unique to Gen Z, but they’re more common among them, Goldberg said.

And according to the 2022 Morning Consult Survey, more than half of Gen Z spend four or more hours per day on social media, nearly twice as many as all U.S. adults.

“You have some kind of amplifying function [of misinformation] “Gene Z is not only vulnerable as consumers, but also as commenters and creators themselves, who spread that misinformation,” Goldberg said. , are at great risk,” he said.

What You Can Do to Make the Internet More Reliable

The increasing spread of misinformation online is of great concern, especially as a threat to democracy and public health. The problem is expected to get worse as artificial intelligence technology can make it easier to create and spread persuasive disinformation.

But Goldberg and other experts say the problem is solvable. From departments like Jigsaw and its parent company Google, which develops AI tools aimed at helping identify tampered with “deepfake” images, to world governments and individual internet users like you. Engagement from various sources may be required.

You can learn how to spot false information by practicing a technique called “horizontal reading.” Side-reading is the act of opening new tabs to search for supporting evidence and details on websites where the original information was published, and verifying information read online.

“[It’s] We look at the funders, we look at the name of the website and its provenance, we comb through other sources and see what we see on the first tab,” says Goldberg.

From there, you can point out misinformation in comments on social media posts and provide evidence to show why certain claims are off the mark or unverified. Friendly fact-checking like this is incredibly effective, says Goldberg, “because it’s someone you already trust in your peer group.”

Other potential solutions to online misinformation

On a more structured level, Internet literacy programs in schools help people learn how to check facts and identify misinformation, says Goldberg. Technology companies need to publish better summaries of their content on social media platforms to combat information overload, he added.

And social platforms themselves need more sources of trust, Goldberg said. Companies like Google, Meta and Twitter have come under fire for allowing false information to spread on their platforms.

In contrast, these big tech companies typically cite the difficulty of rooting out any misinformation in real time. Google and Meta have suspended revenue and cut ad spend from some high-profile accounts linked to misinformation, including Russian state media after the invasion of Ukraine.

Goldberg said the elimination of monetization was a surprisingly successful strategy, noting that the revenue generated by disinformation is often “a huge revenue driver.” [bad actors] You spend so much time and energy creating harmful content. “

Google, Meta and Twitter did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It’s request for comment.

Jigsaw is also experimenting with combating “pre-existing misconceptions,” or conspiracy theories, by creating short video ads that highlight misinformation tactics such as scare-mongering from scapegoats.

Goldberg said disinformation ads on YouTube videos in Eastern Europe reached tens of millions of viewers, and one video shattered widespread false claims about Ukrainian refugees.

“We can predict what will happen. [people] Are you crazy about online now? “Essentially, what are the misinformation narratives and techniques that lead them to believe lies?” she says. Mental Armor, in advance? “

