Final Fantasy XVI Hands-on Preview





From the bustling metropolis of Zanarkand in Final Fantasy X to the wild wilderness of Pulse in Final Fantasy XIII, each mainline Final Fantasy game is different yet always familiar. They share similar gameplay and magic systems, and each feature different types of characters from humans to beasts. In his 2016 mainline work in the series, Boy, his four main characters, dressed in all black, reminiscent of his band on tour, ride in a car. I’m here.

Final Fantasy XVI is the upcoming latest installment in the long-running series, and its setting returns to the Middle Ages with a more Game of Thrones feel. It feels more grounded in fantasy tropes than some past games that have attempted to combine magical elements with a more modern setting.

After spending about 6 hours playing Final Fantasy XVI in 3 separate demos, these demos were created specifically for this media experience and may differ from the final game, but give you an idea of ​​the dynamics of the main cast characters. I was intrigued by the early story because it was engaging. Combat and gameplay are frenetic bursts of action and cinematography that will keep you hooked until the next story begins. Final Fantasy XVI hits his PS5 on June 22nd and could be the next blockbuster medieval-style role-playing game fans have been waiting for.

FINAL FANTASY XVI brings Square Enix’s popular role-playing series into a fresh medieval setting, with dynamic and accessible action combat and a new approach to storytelling.

Our time in the demo started with controlling the main character of the game, Clive Rosfield. Practicing alongside his mentor, Lord Commander Murdoch, players will now learn the basics of Final Fantasy XVI’s real-time combat.

Clive can attack, parry, and dodge attacks in combat, as well as harness the power of the Phoenix to gain an even greater edge. These powers allow him to unleash powerful flaming sword attacks that inflict massive damage on his enemies. The combat system also allows Clive to break the enemy’s stance. This is another bar below your health bar. Similar to the stamina bar in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Enemies double to helplessness when you deal enough damage, taking even more damage while healing.

Using Clive’s Phoenix’s power is a quick and easy way to quickly destroy stamina, as it usually only takes about 1-2 hits from his flaming sword after using a normal attack. But it’s a viable choice to reserve Clive’s most powerful attack just in case the stamina bar breaks and deals massive damage. That’s because Clive’s power has a cooldown timer after use, and the enemy has already healed by the time it can be used again. Saving or using Clive’s ability is an interesting trade-off.

We also appreciated the generous opportunities given to Clive when dodging or parrying attacks. Dodging or parrying at the last minute allows Clive to enter a slowdown period and deal attacks familiar to those who’ve played the Bayonetta series on his enemies. I found this mechanic to be forgiving, especially for those new to action games. I wasn’t too worried about getting the timings exactly right. It was just close enough.

There are two different difficulty modes, Normal and Story. The former offers standard difficulty, but players don’t have to worry about getting stuck in intense combat as the enemies are weaker in story mode. Additionally, the mode also provides Clive with several equippable items that make the mechanics even easier, such as auto-dodging accessories.

Clive then has his teammates help him during the battle. His companions act like Atreus in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok. They act autonomously, but Clive can issue certain basic commands to them, such as attacking enemies or healing himself. These party members were also a valuable distraction if you needed to keep your distance between Clive and the boss to heal. Additionally, they didn’t have a health bar, so they weren’t knocked out in combat and could heal as much as needed.

Reducing a boss’s health by a certain amount triggers a cutscene in which Clive enters a cinematic moment, often trading blows or dodging attacks. Then move to Quick Time Events (QTE). This event requires the player to press or continuously hold the face button on his PS5 controller. Fortunately, these QTEs are very forgiving and give you plenty of time to react. In various scenarios, these QTEs can wipe out even more health his points from the boss or deliver the final blow to bring a glorious end to a fierce battle.

Another aspect of gameplay is the Akon battle, where two giant magical beasts fight each other. These are similar to the kaiju-style showdowns seen in Bayonetta 3. It’s slower paced than normal battles, but makes up for it with epic spectacle. It has its own controls and mechanics.

In two separate battles, I controlled both Phoenix and Ifrit to face different opponents. When I was Phoenix, it felt like a mini-game of Onrail his shooter where you shoot fireballs with a reticle, but when I was Ifrit it felt like a fighting game where you close in on your opponent. Both were a nice refreshment from the boss fights and a nice addition to the already cinematic game.

Square Enix also confirmed to me that Clive will unlock new powers over the course of the story. In the second demo, Clive played a specific build with both Titan and Garuda powers. Clive can switch between different EIkons on the fly. These additions bring even more variety to minute-by-minute gameplay. Garuda’s wind power can pull enemies in, while Titan’s earth power helps prevent incoming attacks. Hopefully, the pace of unlocking these extra powers in the final game picks up pace and combat doesn’t feel boring for long periods of time.

I won’t get into story spoilers, but what’s really interesting is the characters and the dynamics between the members of the Rosfield family. Clive, the eldest son, was supposed to become Phoenix’s dominant and inherit its power. However, it was his younger son Joshua who gained the upper hand. Unable to become Dominant, Clive trains as a soldier and becomes Rosalia’s first shield to protect Joshua. As such, he has the Phoenix’s blessing and is able to wield its fiery powers despite not being a Dominant.

This causes a rift between Clive and his mother, Duchess Annabella. Her main concern is her own royal lineage, and while she is warm and overprotective towards Joshua, she is cold towards Clive because he is not dominant. have. Her demeanor leaves Clive dead without any qualms after a terrible accident, but it’s not until she remembers that her husband, Elwin, said Clive was a great soldier that she thinks about it. is exemplified in the scene where the is changed. This prompts her to save Clive’s life.

One new feature that I really appreciate is the Active Time Lore. If you hold down the touchpad during the cutscene, the touchpad will pause and some icons will pop up on the screen. These icons display character names, locations, and lore related to the current cutscene. Click to see the background of the character and the history of the town. This is a great way to catch up on old information or proper nouns that you may have missed or didn’t immediately understand.

For example, the Rothfields kept talking about taking Joshua to the Phoenix Gate, but I didn’t understand why that place was so important. Opening the Active Time Lore menu reveals that it’s a fortress that can only be accessed by Joshua, Lord of Fire. In doing so, he can communicate with the Phoenix and hear the voices of its ancestors.

Finally, we got a quick taste of the open world aspect of Final Fantasy XVI. In a third alternate build, Clive was placed in a vast green field with ponds and regular aquatic monsters roaming. The grasslands were amazing and the soothing music playing in the background enhanced the experience. I was only allowed to roam certain areas and not accept side quests nearby.

The setpieces and dungeons I experienced in the demo were pretty straightforward and on track, so I’m curious to see how much the open world will play a role in the final game. Moreover, the map for moving from one place to another is the map of the overworld where you just select a place and go there. It’s similar to how Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and his Nioh implemented maps.

After playing 6 hours of Final Fantasy XVI, I came home excited to see how the various aspects of combat, story and characters would come together in the final game. Clive’s quest for revenge in adulthood is justifiably fascinating given his traumatic experiences as a teenager. The story is also much more consistent than in its predecessor Final Fantasy XV, where additional story context was interspersed between downloadable content and other media such as movies like Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV. presented in a way that

Combat is also fun, and even people who aren’t used to action games can easily pick it up. The forgiving mechanic makes the game somewhat easier, but allows players to tailor their adventures. Luckily, Square Enix has confirmed that a harder difficulty will be present once New Game+ is unlocked.

From what I’ve played, Square Enix seemed to have a clearer vision of what they wanted from Final Fantasy XVI as opposed to Final Fantasy XV. An easy RPG with a compelling story and characters and fun gameplay mechanics. We can’t wait to experience the full game and see if we can get inside some of his best PS5 games when it releases for PlayStation 5 on June 22nd.

