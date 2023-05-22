F1-inspired 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL43 heads to US





After unveiling the Mercedes-AMG SL43 for the first time last year, the German brand has decided to bring a four-cylinder version of its Grand Tourer to the US. The SL43 uses the same innovative set-up as the AMG C43 sedan, and the 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL43 with electric motor will cost $111,050 when it goes on sale this summer.

The Mercedes-AMG SL43 debuted for Europe last year and featured a 375-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine with electric assist and technology borrowed from F1 racing. At the time, Mercedes was still weighing whether to introduce the SL43 to the US market, but now the German automaker has confirmed that the SL43 will be introduced to the US market as a 2023 model, with sales beginning this summer. It is planned.

The SL43 serves as the entry-level model in the SL lineup, with four fewer cylinders under the hood than its V8-powered siblings SL55 and SL63. The SL43 can’t match the strong power output of his V-8 model, but his M139 inline four, the same engine found in the CLA45 and GLA45 AMGs, weighs in at 354 pounds, comparable to a 375 pony. Produces amazing torque of feet.

Mercedes-Benz

The SL43 delivers its power in an unusual way. The turbocharger installed on the 2.0-liter engine contains an electric motor in addition to the usual exhaust gas piping. A 1.6-inch wide Motorra unit, which is plugged into the shaft between the turbine and the compressor wheel, allows the compressor wheel to spin before the exhaust gases. This promises minimal turbo lag, and the electric motor can maintain boost pressure even when braking or when the car is coasting, so the turbo engages whenever the driver releases the throttle. We are ready. The Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team uses the same technology for its turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 hybrid race car, and his C43 AMG sedan, which debuted last spring, has the same powertrain with an extra 27 horsepower. .

A 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator powering the turbocharged electric motor can also deliver an additional 13 horsepower in a short spurt. Mercedes says this power jolt comes at lower revs and doesn’t increase the overall peak output of 375 horsepower. 48-volt technology also allows the start-stop system to operate more smoothly and regenerate energy during deceleration.

Mercedes-Benz

The longitudinal engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that uses AMG’s usual wet clutch pack instead of a torque converter. Mercedes says the rear-wheel-drive SL43 hits 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 170 mph.

The SL43’s visual changes are minimal, with front and rear bumpers and rounded tailpipes in a simpler style instead of the square outlets of the 8-cylinder SL. The standard wheels are 19″, but the SL43 can also be ordered with 20″ or 21″ wheels. The luxurious cabin remains the same as the entry-level model, with power adjustable heated and cooled Nappa leather seats as standard. Prices for the 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL43 start at $111,050, nearly $30,000 less than the V8-powered SL55.

