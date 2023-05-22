NBA HBCU Fellow Joins Hearth Chat with Google





Both the NBA Foundation and Google leverage similar philosophies to ensure the success and education of young Black people, especially for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The NBA Foundation and Google aim to lead through building equity and diversity. The NBA Foundation is the league’s first charitable foundation dedicated to the black community. Google is committed to community development and invests in programs that develop youth through skill building and career preparation. This creates a natural affinity with the NBA HBCU Fellowship Program, which aims to provide career development opportunities in the basketball business.

Representatives from Google and the NBA HBCU Fellowship Program recently met for a roundtable discussion focused on the impact of HBCUs and Google’s commitment to serving youth through technology.

Speakers included Google Chief Diversity Officer Melonie Parker and NBA HBCU Fellowship Program alumni Antony Glenn and Jevon Barrett. Parker heads his HBCU Presidential Council at Google, which supports over 100 of his HBCUs. Glenn majored in Computer Information Systems in his junior year at Howard University, and Charlotte was an intern with the Hornets. Barrett said he will graduate from Central State University in December 2022 and take a full-time job in his IT department with the Cavaliers in February 2023.

Editor’s Note: The conversation below has been condensed and edited.

What was the most valuable thing you learned from attending HBCU, and how has it applied to your career journey?

Melonie Parker: I’m a first generation college student and it was an honor to do this at Hampton University. The community support I received was invaluable and I didn’t have to think about race. Therefore, race was not a consideration in the formative part of my personal, professional and academic growth.

I have had the wonderfulness of strong relationships with professors who have encouraged and motivated me, and have given me the confidence to do things I had never thought of or experienced. rice field. Communities are not monolithic, [I was exposed] The same is true for different types of people and groups within the black community. That whole experience was what moved me, what moved me, and I have a great network that I still maintain throughout the Hamptons and other HBCUs.

Jevourne Barrett: One of the most valuable things I’ve learned is how to be who you really are. My HBCU reminded me that if you’re in the same room as an executive, you should be there. If you happen to be in that room, whether it’s on the same level or not, you should be there.

We also talk about how to get more done with less. At his small HBCU (Ohio Central State University), the professors really instill in you that you are the best and that you can make an impact wherever you go. . Whether you go for Google, another big company, or your own personal brand.

Antonay Glenn: As a Howard student, I would say the most important thing I learned is how to network. Your network is your net worth. Last summer, I was able to do this through an NBA HBCU fellowship. My whole team went to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and I was the only one in the office. So I asked my manager if he could set up a meeting with various people in the organization. I was able to speak with the VP of Digital Media and write an article about my experience of winning a fellowship. None of this would have happened if I hadn’t reached out and networked.

Why is it important for companies like the NBA and Google to create opportunities like this for HBCU students, and what do you think they get out of it?

Parker: It’s very important that we bring talent out of HBCUs, evaluate them, and provide avenues and pipelines where people can access roles. It’s about facilitating the acquisition of skills that can be acquired not just at Google, not just the NBA, but anywhere in the industry you want. This includes an entrepreneurial path if you choose to do so. I got better because of the talent I brought in from the HBCU. It makes our employees more empowered by informing them of the connections and gaps we may have in our cultures and lived experiences. It’s a win-win in every way.

Melonie, can you tell us more about some of the programs that have been meaningful to you and how their efforts help prepare students for their careers?

Parker: One is the Google in Residence program. We send our own software engineering experts to travel to HBCU campuses to teach freshman computer science courses throughout the semester. So by bringing real-world technology experiences into the classroom, we not only inspire our students, we inspire our professors. For many curricula, having her Google tech rep teach early orientation is critical, and that rep can also help students with internships and extracurricular activities.

We also have a program called Tech Exchange, a hybrid experience that allows students to earn credit through the university by participating in online co-led courses taught by Googlers and faculty. Students and their teachers can also visit two of her different Google sites during the semester to experience our office and culture in real time.

As part of Google’s commitment to supporting Black job seekers, Grow with Googlepartners has partnered with HBCU Career Service Centers across the United States to provide black college students with the resources they need to find and secure the internships and jobs they need to build successful careers. We help you develop your digital skills.

There are also summer internship opportunities, the purpose of which is to provide students with the opportunity to study throughout the summer in hopes of paving the way for them to return to full-time work.

Can you tell us how your interest in the NBA intersects with your interest in STEM, technology and engineering?

Glenn: I was a basketball operations and analytics intern [at the Hornets], so I was able to combine my college studies with my interest in basketball. Especially since I was on the management side during my internship. How can we better prepare for this team?

The big thing that was happening over the summer was the draft, so I did a lot of work in terms of running the model to see what kind of players we could get in the 13th and 15th draft picks. I did. It’s very interesting to apply what you did in the classroom to real life, such as database administration.

What advice would you give to HBCU students looking to start a corporate career?

Parker: My best advice is to do an internship. You have to build a network. Network with friends and make the most of our on-campus career planning and careers office to work for you. If you want a paid internship, get as much experience as possible. But if that’s not available for some reason, get some volunteering experience and job shadowing and put it all on your resume.

Barrett: Apply to multiple companies, not just one. I know new students tend to ask me a lot of questions. I would love to work in the NBA, can you give me your contact details? I said it was very competitive, but don’t be disappointed if you don’t get selected. Apply for multiple jobs and be prepared to hear a few nos. But it’s not a denial. Please be persistent. That’s my best advice.

Glenn: You’re overpreparing. If you prepare too much, you will always be ready when the opportunity presents itself.

In November, Google Pixel announced a $1 million donation to the NBA Foundation. This is the largest amount ever given to the foundation from an NBA partner. This donation directly supports the NBA HBCU Fellowship Program and other of his NBA Foundation programs, initiatives and partners. The NBA Foundation and Google will continue to collaborate on programs and initiatives to create opportunities for black youth in STEM, sports and media.

* * *

For more information on Google’s contributions to the NBA Foundation, please visit the link below.

NBA Foundation receives record $1 million donation from Google Pixel

We help students start careers in sports.

