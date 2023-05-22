For the eighth year in a row, HackYU builds student-driven technology solutions to contemporary problems





Students at YU’s 8th Annual Hackathon

More than 40 YU undergraduates participated in the eighth annual Hackathon on Sunday, April 30 from 9am to 5pm at the Wilf Campus, fueling enthusiasm and freeing ideas. flew to This much-anticipated event was organized by the board of his student-run HackYU.

Hackathons are time-limited, adrenaline-filled competitions where programmers use their skill and imagination to build software solutions to real-world problems in record time. It is only natural to think outside the box. Teamwork is a must. Endurance is essential.

Crossriver is sponsoring the event for the second year in a row, and Miriam L. Wallach, Crossriver’s Chief Social Responsibility Officer, is delighted the company is backing it again. Creativity is one of our core values, and we see every day that creative solutions play a key role in expanding financial inclusion and education. This event proves that when students are inspired by innovation and supported in their work, they can make a big difference in the world.

On the last Sunday in April, creativity, collaboration, and focus all came together for eight exhilarating hours, with over 40 students with majors ranging from math and computer science to data analytics forming seven teams to code. You have demonstrated your abilities and are ready for your next goal. action.

Seven teams worked hard to design a top-notch solution.

This year’s hackathons are innovative apps, platforms, devices or organizations that help individuals, communities and the financial industry make better financial decisions and access financial services more effectively. I challenged the design of the tool.

At the end of a long, caffeine-fueled day, each of the seven teams presented their efforts in front of three judges. The judges are all her YU graduates working in the technology field. Aviva Shooman 20S, Data Engineer at Avanade. And Ben Zuckier 22YC, Enclave backend developer.

Taking first place was the revolutionary SEC Filing Analyzer. This application analyzes data in the SEC EDGAR database, compares newly filed financial statements with previous financial statements, and identifies unusual changes in key financial measures to help companies report quarterly SEC filings. Automate the detection of anomalies in financial information obtained from Contributing to the victory were team members Eliyahu Levy, Oz Botak, Asriel Bach, Max Friedman, Jacob Rosinski, Asher Kirstein, Natalie Buchbinder and Yaakov Baker.

Second place goes to FinConnect’s Sam Shulman, Gila Linzer, Temira Koenig, and Jennifer Koenig, for strengthening financial inclusion and expanding access to resources for marginalized communities, including people of diverse abilities. Mr. Perred, Mr. Early Borenstein.

Jennifer Peredo 24S, this year’s lead organizer and runner-up, said she was very happy to participate in this year’s Hackathon. And I was very happy to join such a wonderful company. Each team had a very unique and innovative solution, bridging our technical background and the financial industry. And at the end of the day, I think we were all proud of our accomplishments.

