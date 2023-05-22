What is Technology? Today’s App Chat GPT





Wichita, Kansas (KWCH) – In the past, the Chat GPT app was known to be spam and full of malware that could steal information from your phone. When Chat GPT was embraced by curious users earlier this year, third-party app companies rushed to release their own versions, but charged users for downloading them.

Chat GPT app has been released. Here’s what you should know:

After months of waiting, the official app has arrived from the people of Chat GPT

The logo is exactly the same as you see when you visit the official website www.chat.openai.com. It’s called Open AI Chat GPT and is currently only available on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad. On its website announcing the new app, Open AI is telling Android users that you are next, so the official app is coming to the Google Play Store soon.

Of course, you don’t need an app to use Chat GPT on your phone as you can just visit the website. However, the app is faster and more convenient. I found the official Chat GPT app to be very fast compared to opening websites in mobile Chrome or Safari web browsers. The app also allows you to use your phone’s microphone to enter requests and prompts, eliminating the need to type on your keypad.

The app also syncs your history with your desktop Chat GPT account. This is useful if you have some requests and answers stored on your computer. This app has just been released but is already the #1 free app on Apples App Store.

For those unfamiliar with Chat GPT, Chat GPT is a platform where you can ask anything and get immediate results, just like a human would. For example, ask Chat GPT to write an article, blog post, song, or movie script, and the artificial intelligence will create what you asked for in seconds. Realtors use this to help create property information. Teachers can use this for lesson planning and even plan vacations based on what you enjoy doing.

The only limitation is that the results can be inaccurate, so it’s always best to see what’s been created before posting or sharing.

The official Chat GPT app is safe to use, doesn’t take up much of your phone’s storage, and is extremely fast and convenient.

For the time being, Android users should continue to use the Chat GPT website in their browser. The address is chat.openai.com. I don’t want to download, install or use other Chat GPT apps.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. all rights reserved. To make corrections or report typos, please email [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kwch.com/2023/05/22/what-tech-app-day-chat-gpt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos