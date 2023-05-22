Google Honors Native American LGBTQ Icon Barbara May Cameron With New Doodle





Barbara May Cameron, one of the many LGBTQ pioneers of color (opens in new tab) often left out of mainstream historical records and pride celebrations, is supposed to celebrate her 69th birthday. On this day that should have been, Google gave Cameron the main page (opens in a new tab).

The new Google Doodle depicts the indigenous artist and social organizer with her signature camera around her neck and waving the flag of Modern Progressive Pride, revealing two different landscapes and communities behind her. , demonstrating her significant contributions to both Indigenous and LGBTQ activism. This illustration was created by Siena Gonzalez(opens in a new tab), a queer Mexican and Chitimachan artist based in Los Angeles, California, in consultation with Prime Minister Cameron’s partner, Linda Boyd-Durkey. .

“As a queer woman of color, this project was a powerful reminder that Intersect activism has a rich history that predates what I personally recognize. “It is amazing and remarkable to find that they have been raising their voices and making a difference in society.” “For much longer than I realized. It inspired me on my own journey,” Gonzalez wrote in a blog post for Google about the new doodle art.

Cameron (Hankpapa Lakota) was born on this day in 1954 in Fort Yates, North Dakota into the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe (opens in new tab). She is known for her work as a photographer, author, poet, and activist, and after she moved to San Francisco, California, she co-founded her first Native American LGBTQ expert group in 1975. was established. The group, as it was known, was a gay American Indian leader of both the AIDS and Two Spirit activism, pointing out the disproportionate impact of HIV/AIDS on Indigenous communities. She was an icon of San Francisco’s organized community in her 80’s and her 90’s.

Cameron led the city’s Lesbian and Gay Freedom Day parade and celebrations, served as executive director of LGBTQ advocacy group Community United Against Violence(opens in new tab), and served as the San Francisco Human Rights Commission. He has also served on several human rights commissions, including She was appointed by Senator Diane Feinstein and the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. She co-led a lawsuit against the Immigration and Naturalization Service over anti-LGBTQ policies that ultimately won after it went to the Supreme Court. Cameron has since consulted federal agencies on issues affecting her Native American community, founded the Her Native American Health and Wellness Institute, and contributed to San Francisco’s Native communities and her LGBTQ community. has won several awards.

In Doodle’s announcement, Boyd-Durkey wrote about Cameron’s unspoken playful side, her love of animals and her son Reese, and the legacy she left behind. “People across the country have been inspired by Barbara’s words at college women’s history and indigenous history classes, at AIDS conferences and LAFA events, and everywhere else,” she wrote. “Our hope for her legacy is that those who touched her will honor her by standing up to protect the life she gave.”

