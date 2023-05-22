CEO, COO announces new multi-cloud strategy and partnerships – MeriTalk





Today, two of Dell Technologies’ top executives announced several new additions to APEX, the industry’s most comprehensive multi-cloud platform, aimed at helping businesses better manage their data and applications wherever they go. Announcing Portfolio Progress.

During the Day 1 keynote of Dell Technologies World 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, CEO Michael Dell and COO Chuck Whitten announced three new technologies being developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Red Hat and VMware. Launched cloud platform.

The tech giant said its APEX multi-cloud platform will be available globally by the second half of 2023.

Partnerships are central to our philosophy, and no partner has been more involved in this effort than Microsoft. And today we have some very exciting announcements to turn the big idea of ​​multicloud into real innovation. Dell CEO he said on May 22nd. He was running a new service, he APEX Cloud Platform for Azure, on-premises.

They demonstrate how Dell and Microsoft are working together to give customers the freedom to choose when, where and how they run their workloads, including public cloud, on-premises and edge. Good example and proven only by customer needs. It’s their business, Dell said.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft and Dell’s announcement of a new cloud partnership was groundbreaking.

What customers really want is for the edge and public cloud to work seamlessly together, Nadella said during the conference. This technology truly incorporates Dell’s innovation and operational excellence, as well as several Dell-packaged technologies, so that all private and public sector sensitive workloads can You get the option to deploy where you need it in the same seamless system. control plane.

Dell COO Whitten also announced a new partnership with Red Hat during his keynote.

The Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift enables container-based applications wherever they are developed and deployed through full-stack software integration and automation with the industry-leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. The companies announced that they will simplify the development and management of

Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks said: Because when you look at something like OpenShift, you need to achieve a blend between the application platform that OpenShift provides built on Kubernetes and extending it with real infrastructure.

He added, “Combined with the APEX cloud platform and tight integration with the OpenShift console, administrators can leverage the skills they already have, giving them even more options to run on-premises the way they want. I will,” he continued. simply there.

Dells Whitten agrees, saying, “That’s where our partnership on the APEX cloud platform brings so much value. Red Hat brings the open source container ecosystem, Dell brings leading-edge infrastructure and It brings automation,” he said.

Finally, Dell Technologies announced the continued close collaboration of the Dell APEX Cloud Platform for VMware. Whitten said the purpose of the platform is to move and scale customer workloads across his public cloud and on-premises environments, aiming to leverage his existing VMware skill set to streamline operations. I explained that

Dell Technologies also announced several other cloud-related initiatives through APEX at the Las Vegas venue, including block storage for Amazon Web Services and a new collaboration on data storage between Dell and Databricks.

Dells Whitten delved into the idea that customers shouldn’t be multi-cloud by default, but should have access to tools to leverage multi-cloud by design. During the Dell Technologies World conference, he named multi-cloud as one of his top five unsolved problems facing enterprises today. His remaining four were Future of Work, AI, Edge, and Security.

But Whitten said the new cloud offerings Dell announced today in collaboration with Microsoft, Red Hat and VMware are aimed at giving customers multiple options because there is no one-size-fits-all solution. I said it’s because there isn’t.

We are ultimately here to give you options so you can innovate without limits, Witten said. We talked a lot today about how we solve tough technical challenges. Because that’s how we help turn ideas into innovation. So I returned to the starting point of our purpose to advance human progress and apply technology to the most pressing challenges like climate change, health care and access to education.

Dell agreed with Whitten and concluded his keynote speech. “This is the true promise of technology: to solve open problems, drive innovation, and ultimately bring positive and constructive change to the world with big ideas that make big changes.”

