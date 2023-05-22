Novelis Accelerates Innovation in Aluminum Auto Parts with Introduction of Roll Forming Development Line





This investment demonstrates Novelis’ continued commitment to bringing the lightweight, sustainability and cost advantages of high-strength aluminum to the automotive market.

ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Novelis Inc., a leading provider of sustainable aluminum solutions and a global leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced the launch of a new roll forming development line. Did. The new development line will help Novelis meet industry demand for a process that can produce high-strength aluminum auto parts in high volumes.

Novelis roll forming line. Novelis roll forming line.

Located at the company’s Automotive Customer Solutions Center in Novi, Michigan, just outside Metro Detroit, this new state-of-the-art roll-forming development line will give Novelis the unique advantage of a full range of year-round R&D capabilities. . Regarding in-house roll forming. His 24-hour access to the line facilitates unparalleled innovation, ensuring complex, high-strength aluminum roll forming is developed and expediting the process so that process robustness is proven more quickly. will be

As the automotive industry moves towards electrification, there is a need for faster production of lighter and greener parts. In the roll-forming process, strips of aluminum are successively formed in stages to form desired shapes with varying degrees of detail and strength. Offering a scalable and customizable process, aluminum roll forming presents significant opportunities for large-scale production of high-strength aluminum. Roll forming is not new to the industry, but the ability to manufacture complex high-strength aluminum parts is still not fully developed and requires innovation and investment to maximize its potential.

The introduction of Novelis’ own roll forming development line is an important step in advancing the technology. As the industry prioritizes not only electrification and sustainability, but also other benefits of aluminum such as improved safety, reduced risk of corrosion and improved performance, the move to mass production of aluminum-intensive vehicles is the obvious next step.

“The automotive industry understands the benefits of aluminum and looks to Novelis to develop technology to support their growth initiatives,” said Jamie Zinser, Vice President of Global Automotive, Novelis Inc. One is roll forming, which we’re going to introduce.” “The development line is not about becoming a roll forming company, but about accelerating R&D. Our goal is to work with automotive and Tier I partners to develop aluminum sheet technology that supports the electrification movement. to innovate and develop

Novelis is the first flat rolled aluminum company to invest in its roll forming development line, which will lead to innovation and new technology development that will rapidly bring the weight, sustainability and cost benefits of high-strength aluminum to the automotive market. shows the efforts of mass scale.

“This investment demonstrates Novelis’ commitment to delivering innovations that ensure aluminum meets the growing demands of the automotive industry,” said Xavier Vallone, Global Technology Director, Automotive, Novelis Inc. .

About Novelis Novelis Inc. works with the purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world’s largest aluminum recycler. Our goal is to become a leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and partner with suppliers and customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialty industries throughout North America and Europe to achieve a fully circular economy. That’s it. , Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $18.5 billion in fiscal 2023. Novelis is a subsidiary of aluminum and copper industry leader Hindalco Industries Limited and the metals arm of the Aditya Birla Group, a Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate. For more information, please visit novelis.com.

