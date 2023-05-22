Google Pays $39.9 Million to End Location Tracking and Privacy Lawsuit in City of Washington





In a deal to settle allegations about Google’s misleading location-tracking practices, tech giants will pay Washington state $39.9 million and agree to implement court-ordered reforms to make location-tracking settings more transparent. bottom.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson first filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing it of misleading consumers into believing it had control over how its platform collects and uses location data. The lawsuit argued that consumers had failed to effectively prevent Google from collecting and storing data, as well as profiting from it.

In addition to a multistate investigation into Google’s location practices, Ferguson filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court on behalf of Washington State residents in January 2022.

Both the lawsuit and investigation were launched following reports that Google may have misled consumers with its Web & App Activity settings. AP data from 2018 showed that Google engaged in deceptive and unfair practices to obtain “consent” to track users, making it nearly impossible for users to stop Google from collecting location data. was impossible.

In its claims, Google said it collects location data even when users have turned off location history, misleading statements in location settings, and even if location access is turned off. But it also tracks Android devices and repeatedly asks users to consent to location tracking.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that the technology company makes a significant profit by selling consumer data for advertising purposes, and that location data is key to Google’s advertising business.

For example, when you enable the Location History setting, Google allegedly stores your location data to provide more personalized recommendations.

For years, Google’s help pages have said that if you turn off Location History, it won’t save the places you’ve been. That statement was false, according to the complaint.For example, the company uses another setting that is set by default for all Google accounts.[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]to collect location data.

Google sought to dismiss the lawsuit in May 2022, but a King County Superior Court judge blocked it.

The settlement resolves the state’s claims. Ferguson said the money from the fine will be used to continue enforcing the state’s consumer protection laws and future work aimed at protecting the data privacy of its residents. The majority of the Washington State Consumer Protection Agency’s funding comes from recoveries obtained through this type of enforcement.

In a statement, Ferguson said Google denied consumers in Washington the right to choose whether the company tracks sensitive location data, deceives consumers about their privacy options, and whether they can benefit from that practice. said.

In addition to fines, Google is being asked to be more transparent with consumers about its tracking and use of consumer data. New data privacy requirements include providing users with additional information such as the source, purpose and retention of location data when location-related account settings are enabled.

Google also offers enhanced location technologies that allow users to see location tracking details and provide insight into the types of location data Google collects and how it is used by the company. It is also mandatory to be able to establish a web page.

The tech giant is now facing investigations by the Justice Department and a bipartisan group of state attorneys general in an antitrust lawsuit seeking to break Google’s monopoly on display advertising. They argue that Google’s online display advertising market is attracting more business through its services, impacting the profits of its competitors.

Google is also facing multiple class-action lawsuits following pixel tracking reports and dozens of infringement notices alleging it was allowed to use pixel tracking tools from Google and Meta to scrape health data. .

