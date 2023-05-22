Cortado Ventures secures $20 million investment from OCAST





Oklahoma City The Oklahoma Center for Science and Technology Advancement has invested $20 million in Cortado Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Oklahoma City.

The company said in a release that funds from the US Treasury Department’s Small Business Credit Initiative will go into the Cortados Fund II. This is OCAST’s largest commitment to date, with the company’s assets under management reaching $100 million.

“We are extremely pleased and honored to secure this investment from OCAST,” said Cortado Ventures Managing Partner Nathaniel Harding. The work we are doing at Cortado aligns perfectly with that of OCAST as we look to invest in Oklahoma as a new hub for technological innovation, as well as provide unparalleled opportunities for our portfolio companies. increase.

As one of Oklahoma’s largest venture capital funds, Cortado has focused primarily on technology companies involved in the future work sectors of aerospace, energy, logistics, life sciences and the economy. The investment from OCAST expands our investment in early-stage companies in Oklahoma or the Mid-Continent region.

“Our focus is on investing in Oklahoma’s startups and upgrading technology leaders to drive innovation and economic growth in Oklahoma,” said OCAST Executive Director Jennifer McGrail. By partnering with Cortado, we aim to foster collaboration, empower entrepreneurs, and build a thriving ecosystem in Oklahoma. “

Cortado Ventures recently partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and others to launch Oklahoma Grassroots Rural and Agribusiness Accelerators, an economic development initiative aimed at fostering innovation throughout rural Oklahoma. I was. OCAST’s investment will further the Cultivate Oklahoma pipeline, a program that benefits farmers with emerging agricultural technologies.

“We look forward to continuing to partner with OCAST to bring greater value and power to Oklahoma’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Harding.

d

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://journalrecord.com/2023/05/22/cortado-ventures-secures-20-million-investment-from-ocast/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos