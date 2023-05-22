Google Doodle Could Worth Thousands of Dollars in Scholarships for Chadron Students | National News





Chadron High School seniors represent Nebraska as state finalists in the Doodle for Google K-12 competition.

Aspen-Graves followed a prompt asking students to create their own version of the Google logo around the “I am grateful” theme.

Aspen Graves said the Google Doodle, titled “Tranquility,” was inspired by his grandfather, who built looms and spinning wheels and shared his love of nature. Voting for the “Doodle for Google” contest is now open. Vote for Graves at doodles.google.com/d4g/vote.

Thousands of participants from all 50 states and four territories were narrowed down to one winner in the first round of the competition.

The image of the tomb, “Tranquility”, was inspired by her late grandfather’s skill in making looms and spinning wheels and their mutual love for nature.

My grandfather, Neil Patterson, runs a company called Good Karma Rooms and I wanted to pay homage to him, she said.

Graves also wrote a short description of Tranquility to submit with the entry. She writes that as she immerses herself in her novels, she appreciates the feeling of the fresh breeze in the air, the fluttering of cottonwood leaves, and the fresh scent of rippling streams. As she gazes at the glowing water, she imagines her grandfathers hand-carving cottonwood logs to form spinning wheels. His spinning wheel exists in parallel with the tranquil world, the ecosystem that circulates around me.

Art has been important to graduating seniors since she started taking classes at Tada Art Studio at an early age. In her senior year, she took Travis Hensey’s Advanced Art Studio Course. In his course, students were directed to work on projects they were passionate about. Graves chose her doodle on Google as the focal point.

She was presented with the award at the year-end awards ceremony before graduation. With her first win, Ms. Graves will receive her Chromebook and the ability to compete for the top five and hopefully become a national champion.

The national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and the student’s school will receive a $50,000 prize money to be used in technology. To win, an artist must get the most votes online between now and Thursday.

Graves wants to study marketing and graphic design at university.

“It (the award) opens a lot of doors for me. It will give me the confidence to continue with my work. And I really want to finish college debt-free,” she said. .

Graves plans to work in Chadron State Park in the summer, attend Black Hills State University in the fall, and run cross-country.

To vote for Graves’ work, visit doodles.google.com/d4g/vote/ until Thursday. Voters can pick their favorites from all five age groups with his once-a-day poll per device.

