Tech scale-up Nearfield Instruments receives 11 million from deep tech fund





Nearfield Instruments (NFI), a Rotterdam and Eindhoven-based scanning probe metrology scale-up company for the semiconductor industry, has received additional funding from Invest-NL, Innovation Industries and TNO. This investment will help Nearfield Instruments reach volume production and further strengthen the company’s product portfolio. Invest-NL has invested $11 million in his deep tech fund.

CEO Hamed Sadegian said the additional funding round will boost its mass production capacity. “Furthermore, this investment will allow us to accelerate the market introduction of his second product, non-destructive subsurface nanoscale metrology.”

Senior Investment Manager at Invest-NL, Ren Brama is confident in Nearfield Instruments’ management team and advanced technology. “This significant commitment from our Deep Tech Fund represents the essential type of deep tech investment for which the Invest-NL Deep Tech Fund (DTF) was founded,” said Nard Sintenie, Partner, Innovation Industries. , added that Nearfield Instruments has developed very well since its inception. “The company has reached an important technical and commercial milestone with the market acceptance of its first products. The base grows and we are confident that Nearfield Instruments will remain at the forefront of metrology in the global semiconductor industry for years to come.”

Breakthrough

Nearfield Instruments is an independent entity from TNO, but the organization is joining as an investor for the first time. Hans Bowmans, Director of Technology Transfer at TNO, said: “With this, we are fully committed to helping the Dutch high-tech industry scale up and providing pioneering breakthrough technologies. We strongly believe in the vision and potential of Nearfield Instruments. We believe and look forward to seeing how they push the boundaries of what is possible in nanoelectronics.”

About near-field instruments

Nearfield Instruments is a high-tech company operating in the semiconductor industry. The company develops and provides process control metrology solutions that enable non-destructive measurement of critical 3D nanostructures during microchip manufacturing. Examples of microchips include memory and logic processors in laptops, smartphones, data centers, etc. Measurement of these structures is essential for producing good chips.

Nearfield Instruments’ customers are global microchip manufacturers. The technology developed by Nearfield Instruments is based on the so-called “scanning probe microscope” (SPM), which scans a surface in his three dimensions with an atomically sharp tip. Nearfield Instruments refines and refines SPM to achieve greater measurement speed and to non-destructively measure complex 3D structures both on the surface (product “QUADRA”) and subsurface (product “AUDIRA”) Did. Other metrology techniques, often based on electrons or light (photons), cannot measure very small 3D nanostructures accurately or quickly enough non-destructively.

Nearfield Instruments’ goal is to grow into the world’s leading supplier of semiconductor metrology equipment. Nearfield Instruments works closely with the Netherlands’ well-developed high-tech ecosystem. The company operates in Rotterdam (headquarters) and Eindhoven (high-tech campus) and has a subsidiary, Nearfield Instruments Korea Ltd. (Hwaseong). The company currently employs 139 people.

