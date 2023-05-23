Adhesive learning and development





Kevin Braunsill, Head of Technical Learning and Development at Intertronics, a supplier of adhesives and dispensing equipment, discusses the importance of training.

While it may seem like a simple task at first, gluing can be an important and challenging part of product design. Every application is different and requires detailed discussion and testing to establish what works best. For design engineers without adhesives expertise, attending dedicated training can help ensure a successful project. This gives you a base of knowledge that will help your project with your adhesives partner run more smoothly.

With a shortage of engineers in the UK and around 20% of the workforce set to retire by 2026, according to the Engineering and Construction Industry Trade Association, many UK manufacturing leaders are in need of training and upskilling. are interested in Moreover, engineers are likely to take on more interdisciplinary roles as the boundaries of traditional engineering disciplines such as mechanical and electrical engineering are beginning to blur. Training in areas outside of an engineer’s core competencies helps project teams progress faster when faced with new challenges.

Adhesive and application training

Choosing the right adhesive is key to a successful design project. This ensures that the product will pass the test and that the bond will last for the life of the product. Alongside material selection, designing a simple, robust and suitable joining process is critical to the productivity of the manufacturing process.

Choosing adhesives, dispensing, and curing equipment is difficult to get right with desk research alone. What works in practice does not necessarily work in theory. Datasheets do not always provide the same insight as real-world observations and testing. However, many design engineers do not have specialized training or experience working with adhesives or processing equipment.

More learning and development opportunities for adhesives and applications will help UK manufacturing design projects run more smoothly. This helps engineers understand when to contact adhesives partners and what questions to ask to keep projects running smoothly. So which areas of training are most important to prioritize?

Adhesives, application and curing equipment

Specifying structural adhesives is as much an art as it is a science. With the growing number of structural adhesives on the market, it can be difficult to keep up with industry advancements and select the best materials for evaluation. There are a variety of factors to consider that influence your decision, and these factors may vary depending on individual application priorities. A good starting point for engineers is to know what questions to ask when specifying adhesives and spend time training on the chemistries of different types of adhesives and their benefits. .

Developing a robust, consistent and verifiable adhesive process depends on choosing the right application and curing method. From manual to semi-automatic to automated, there are always options with varying levels of speed, accuracy and repeatability. Training is also available to help you understand the advantages and limitations of available dispensing and curing options, as well as covering the variables to consider when specifying dispensing equipment.

One area of ​​particular importance is productivity, so manufacturing teams may want to arrange sessions that focus on specific areas of the process that can be improved. Training may detail handling, dispensing and automation as it is difficult to change materials once the process is up and running. For example, there is a common misconception that automating a process requires a complete overhaul. We want to educate the market that processes can be incrementally improved from manual to automated or semi-automated in a way that is manageable and provides a return on investment.

As a shortage of engineering talent continues to affect UK manufacturing, specialized training is a useful tool for filling knowledge gaps in specialized areas.

Intertronics has always recognized the role training plays in helping our customers establish successful processes. To share the knowledge and insights he has gained from his 30+ years of experience in the industry and his work with thousands of small businesses in the UK, he is now hosting a wider number of seminars, webinars and his 1-2- We offer 1 training. These can be delivered online, in person at the customer site or at a technology center near Oxford.

Kevin Brownsill will give a seminar on the latest in medical adhesives at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo on June 8th at 12:20. To register for a free pass at his NEC in Birmingham on 7-8 June, visit www.medtechexpo.com.

