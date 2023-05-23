



I finally started messing around with Google Bard. It seems even more afloat than ChatGPT due to its self-referential sentences. Below is the exchange on May 18th.

Me: Consider these six sentences. This is the first sentence. Ignore this sentence. Why are these sentences written down? The second sentence contains exactly three words. The fifth sentence contains at least 20 words. Together with the previous five sentences, this is less than 20 x 20 words. Which of these last 6 sentences have a truth value and which are true?

Bard: The truth values ​​of the last six sentences are:

The second sentence contains exactly three words. (Incorrect) The 5th sentence contains at least 20 words. (True) This, combined with his previous five sentences, is less than 20 x 20 words. (error)

The second sentence is false because it has 5 words instead of 3. The fifth sentence is true because it has 22 words. The first five sentences contain a total of 36 words, so the sixth sentence is false. This is over 20 times 20, or 400.

Below is a truth table for the last six statements.

Sentence True Value The second sentence has exactly three words. False 5th sentence has at least 20 words. True this has 20 times fewer words than the previous 5 sentences. False Bard Confusion Rating

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the bard is confused here. Below are six sentences.

This is the first sentence. Ignore this sentence. Why are these sentences written down? The second sentence just contains three words he. The fifth sentence contains at least 20 words. Together with the previous five sentences, this is less than 20 x 20 words.

Of these, only 1, 4, 5, and 6 have truth values, and only 1, 4, and 6 are true. Sentence 5 is clearly incorrect and states that there are at least 20 words, which is clearly not the case. Sentence 6 is a bit ambiguous and could be interpreted as none of the 6 sentences here contain 20 of 20 (or 400) words, or even that many words combined . But in both cases the claim is true.

In fact, Bard assigns sentences 4, 5, and 6 exactly the wrong truth value. The second sentence, “ignore this sentence”, is itself imperative and has no truth value. Byrd also misses that in claiming that the very first sentence is the first sentence, the sentence has a truth value and is in fact true.

The bard’s description adds to the confusion. For sentence 2, the word incorrectly states that he has 5 words. For the fifth sentence he claims to be 22 words (where this number is obtained is unclear and is not a number that can be readily associated with the sentence length of the previous sentence).

As stated in sentence 6, 20 times 20 is calculated exactly to be 400, but this sentence is claimed to be false because the previous sentences have 36 words together. In fact, the total number of words in sentences 1 through 5 is 30.

laying the groundwork for self-referencing

This isn’t the first time I’ve broken these AI language generation systems (see, for example, a similar move I made against ChapGPT). These systems are built on self-referencing. The fundamental problem with these systems lies in his Gdelian. Kurt Gdel has shown that such a formal system cannot extract itself from these systems. In other words, to speak consistently about these systems, we need to get out of them.

Human intelligence, by contrast, has a self-transcending nature. That in itself would suggest that we are not a formal system. It also suggests that we have properties that these systems seem destined to never achieve.

This article is reprinted from BillDembski.com.

