Google: Getting AI innovation right requires a policy framework that ensures accountability and trust: Google





Artificial intelligence is “essential” for future scientific and economic growth, said a blog post from tech giant Google, with a focus on unlocking opportunities through innovation, ensuring accountability and trust, and ensuring global security. He argued for the need for a comprehensive AI strategy.

In a whitepaper containing proposals on policy agendas for advancing responsible AI, Google said that a coherent AI agenda should advance all three goals, at the expense of any of them. He said there was no need to meet other targets.

Proposals ranged from increasing investment in innovation and competitiveness, to promoting a legal framework to enable AI innovation, to preparing the workforce for AI-driven career change. In a blog post titled “Policy Challenges for Responsible AI Progress: Opportunities, Responsibilities, and Safety,” calls for a halt to technological progress will be neither successful nor effective, and will miss out on the real benefits of AI. , said it risks falling behind those who embrace AI. The possibility.

Instead, a broader effort across governments, businesses, universities and others is needed to translate technological breakthroughs into broader benefits while mitigating risks.

On the security side, he said the challenge is to put in place appropriate controls to prevent malicious use of AI, maximize potential benefits, and work together to deal with bad actors.

Find stories that interest you. “AI is crucial to our scientific, geopolitical and economic future, enabling current and future generations to live in a more prosperous, healthy, safe and sustainable world. ‘, said his Google blog, calling out to governments. The private sector, educational institutions, and other stakeholders must work together to maximize the benefits of AI. Getting AI innovation right requires a policy framework that ensures accountability and enables trust, the group argued.

“A comprehensive AI strategy is needed focused on unlocking opportunities through innovation and inclusive economic growth, ensuring accountability and enabling trust, and safeguarding global security,” the report said. It is.”

Economies that adopt AI will see massive growth, overwhelming rivals that have lagged behind.

“Governments need to invest more in basic research in AI, research into the evolving future of work to support labor mobility, and programs to ensure a strong pipeline of STEM talent. “We need to step up our efforts to improve the skills of workers and help businesses meet changing demands,” he said, “and new ways to produce goods and services.”

AI systems, if not developed and deployed responsibly, can also exacerbate societal problems, he noted, and addressing these challenges will require a multi-stakeholder approach to governance.

Some of these challenges can be better addressed by standards and shared best practices, while others require regulation, such as requiring high-risk AI systems to undergo risk assessments by experts tailored to their specific applications. There is also Other challenges require basic research to better understand potential harms and mitigations, in collaboration with local communities and civil society.

AI will have important implications for global security and stability, the researchers say.

We can help create, identify and track misinformation, disinformation and manipulated media to drive a new generation of cyber defenses through advanced security operations and threat intelligence.

“Our challenge is to maximize the potential benefits of AI, put in place appropriate controls to prevent its malicious use, and work together to combat the bad guys. , civil society and industry need to better understand their implications for safety.” The realization of powerful AI systems and how to reconcile increasingly sophisticated and complex AI with human values. Can I let you do it?” he said.

It recommended proportionate, risk-based regulation that enables the responsible development and application of next-generation technologies.

“We call on regulators to issue detailed guidance on how existing authorities (such as those aimed at combating discrimination and safeguarding security) apply to the use of AI.”

Another proposal included promoting international policy coordination and working with allies and partners to develop common approaches that reflect democratic values.

“For certain uses of AI-powered software that are considered security risks, or for certain groups that support AI-related research and development in a way that could threaten global security, the most appropriate ‘next-generation ‘Develop a trade control policy,’ the blog said. Said.

It also asked to consider ways to identify and block disinformation campaigns such as election interference where malicious actors use generative AI to generate or manipulate media (deepfakes/cheapfakes).

