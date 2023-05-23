Tech giants and generative AI leaders take center stage at HIMSS Global Health Conference





Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) was a hot topic at the HIMSS Global Health Conference, highlighting innovations in improving outcomes and streamlining the healthcare industry.

Hosted by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, the conference brought together more than 40,000 professionals from leading technology companies and start-ups in Chicago from April 17-20.

Generative (AI), the type of AI seen in ChatGPT and Bard, and other innovations promise to usher the healthcare industry into a more connected and safer future where data insights help both doctors and patients. increase.

Transforming medical records and medical practice

AI tools can reduce the paperwork that is a major bottleneck and inefficiency for healthcare providers and insurance companies. It can also improve medical records management by automating data entry and recordkeeping tasks, removing human hands and reducing manual entry errors. AI can populate various fields on electronic health record (EHR) platforms, and users can configure AI to complete future tasks and information throughout patient care.

Healthcare professionals can use tools like ChatGPT to summarize and organize patient data, from medical history to current conditions and vitals. Healthcare AI could complement doctors and nurses by making real-time, data-driven recommendations. The doctor can dictate within her AI platform, which will understand how to summarize the data and provide relevant information to the right patient, or know when to send a referral or request for a second opinion. can do. It can detect complex and rare drug interactions, provide doctors with a list of possible symptoms, and remind them of various clinical guidelines.

Patients can use AI tools in the waiting room or after the consultation to learn more about their condition and treatment plan in plain language. The generative AI platform is so sophisticated that it’s perfect for translating diagnostics, creating readable and helpful content, and answering questions. Patients can use dynamic tools that adjust their responses as the patient’s condition progresses or the physician’s orders change.

Tools of this kind face regulatory hurdles around strict health data protection standards, but tech companies will continue to innovate to build compliant solutions to capitalize on this opportunity. .

Healthcare innovation from a tech giant

Attendees at the HIMSS conference came from a variety of companies, including technology giants Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp. Microsoft showcased a range of innovative technologies, including secure virtual bookings with Microsoft Teams and AI-driven Microsoft integrations. Embed virtual agents into healthcare applications. The company also showcased shift management solutions that help address the shortage of skilled caregivers by improving shift schedules through user-friendly applications.

Amazons AWS group provided a solution to help healthcare providers do more with their health data. In this post, he detailed how a healthcare company uses AWS to migrate and modernize data while improving security and preparing for the integration of AI and machine learning.

The 2024 HIMSS Conference, scheduled March 11-15 in Orlando, Florida, is expected to highlight the rapid advances in AI and the innovation potential that lies ahead.

