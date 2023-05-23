Google Photos: How to Download Entire Photo Collection from Google Photos: Here’s a Step-by-Step Guide





Google Photos is a popular cloud-based platform that allows users to store, organize and share their photos and videos. It offers a great backup solution, but sometimes you want to download all your photos from Google Photos for various reasons. Whether you’re moving to a new platform, creating a local backup, or simply want to keep all your memories at hand, this article will walk you through downloading your entire photo collection from Google Photos. .

Step 1: Prepare to Download: Before starting the download process, make sure you have a stable internet connection and enough storage space on your device. Please note that downloading large numbers of photos and videos can consume a large amount of data and time, depending on the size of your collection.

Step 2: Visit Google Takeout: To download your photos from Google Photos, use a service called Google Takeout. This service allows you to export data from various Google products, including Google Photos. To access Google Takeout, please follow these steps: Open a web browser and go to the Google Takeout website (takeout.google.com).

Sign in to your Google account when prompted. Step 3: Select Photos to Download: Once you’ve accessed Google Takeout, follow these steps to select Google Photos to download.

Scroll down the page to find the “Select Data to Include” section.

[すべて選択を解除]Click the button to uncheck all Google services. scroll down the page to[Google フォト]find the section. Select the Google Photos you want to download by checking the box next to it.

[すべてのフォト アルバムが含まれる]or[すべての写真が含まれる]Click to customize your download settings. This allows you to select specific albums or include all photos in your library.

If you want to download the photos in their original quality, make sure the “Original quality” option is selected. Choose High Quality if you want to save space and don’t mind a little quality loss.

After making your selections, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the Next button. Step 4: Customize download format and delivery method: In this step, customize the format and delivery method of the downloaded file. photograph:

On the next page, there is an item of “Delivery method”. Choose how you want to receive your photos. Options include downloading files directly to your computer, saving them to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or adding them to another cloud storage service.

Select the file type you want for your photos. Available options include .zip and .tgz formats, and you can choose the maximum file size for each archive.

[エクスポートの作成]Click the button. Step 5: Wait for Google to prepare your download: After creating your export, Google will begin the process of preparing your download. Depending on the size of your photo library, this may take some time. You’ll receive an email notification from Google when your export is ready. Step 6: Download your photos: After you receive an email notification that your export is ready, follow these steps to download your photos.

Open the email from Google and click the provided link.

You should now see your export listed on the Google Takeout page. Click the Download button next to it.

Depending on the delivery method you choose, the download will start automatically or you will be prompted to save the file to the desired location.

If the export is too large to download as a single file, Google will split the export into multiple parts. You may need to download each part separately and combine them later using a file extraction tool.

Downloading all photos from Google Photos is a simple process using Google Takeout. By following the steps in this article, you can rest assured that you have a local copy of your precious memories, easily accessible whenever you need them. To ensure the safety of your photos and enjoy the convenience of having your photo collection stored locally, remember to back up your photos regularly.

