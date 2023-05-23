AI could kill Google Search and Amazon as we know it





Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reacts during a visit to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Imperial College, London, UK, February 15, 2023.

Justin Tallis | Poole | Reuters

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes the top artificial intelligence companies of the future will likely develop personal digital agents that can perform specific tasks on behalf of people.

This technology is very deep and has the potential to fundamentally change user behavior. “Whoever gets a private agent, that’s a big deal because you’re never going to a search site, you’re never going to a productivity site, you’re never going to Amazon,” he said.

This yet-to-be-developed AI assistant could understand people’s needs and habits, and could help them “read what they don’t have time to read,” Gates said Monday at Goldman Sachs in SunSouth. said at the SV Angel event. Francisco talks about artificial intelligence.

Gates said the chances of this future AI winner being either a startup or a tech giant are 50/50.

“I’d be disappointed if Microsoft wasn’t there,” Gates said. “But I’m impressed by some startups, including Inflection,” he added, referring to Inflection.AI, co-founded by former DeepMind executive Mustafa Suleyman.

Gates said it will be some time before this powerful digital agent of the future is ready for mainstream use. Until then, companies will continue to incorporate so-called generative AI technologies into their products, similar to his OpenAI popular ChatGPT.

Gates also touched on health initiatives related to his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, saying AI will accelerate innovation in this area and lead to more advanced drug development.

The inner workings of the human brain remain a mystery to scientists, but the Microsoft co-founder said humanity is getting closer to developing drugs that could help treat diseases like Alzheimer’s, and new drugs are on the way. I believe human trials could be done within 10 years.

He also likened the rise of generative AI technology, which can produce compelling text, to a game changer that will affect white-collar workers. Gates added that he believes future humanoid robots, which are cheaper for companies to use than human employees, will also have a big impact on blue-collar workers.

“All we need to do in inventing these robots is make sure they don’t get Alzheimer’s disease,” Gates joked.

Watch: Bill Gates Says OpenAI’s GPT Is Most Important Tech Advance Since 1980s

