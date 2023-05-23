Why it will have a powerful impact on your future cloud strategy VMware News & Stories EMEA





With so much sensitive data now hosted in the cloud, data sovereignty has an increasingly powerful influence on an organization’s future cloud strategy. This is the result of a recent study conducted with IDC and the corresponding report can be found here.

This blog, the second in a two-part series, examines key findings from this research. In our first article, which you can read here, we explored why the growing amount of sensitive data in the public cloud makes sovereignty imperative. But the study also found that organizations need help navigating the complexities of evolving from their current situation.

Huge unmet demand for sovereignty solutions

This is because you don’t have the right level of control over your data in the cloud. As a result, organizations are rethinking their private and public cloud usage to maximize the value of their data and comply with tough, complex and ever-changing data sovereignty regulations. Fighting new threats to data privacy and security is also essential. The magnitude of the challenge becomes clear from the research results.

More than half of organizations say they need sovereignty capabilities for up to 10% of their data stored in the cloud. This means that for the 90% of data in the cloud, it is still important for organizations to review their security and compliance processes, tools, and skills, and assess whether there are still unnoticed and unmet demands and requirements for sovereignty solutions. that it is extremely important.

The Sovereign Cloud Isn’t Finished with a Deal

While the need for sovereign clouds is well documented (see Part 1 of this series for more details), sovereign clouds are far from over and most organizations face implementation challenges. doing. Even though many organizations use the public cloud for sensitive or sensitive data, only 19% actually have a data sovereignty strategy in place. When asked about their primary concerns about implementing a sovereign cloud strategy, the top concert cited by nearly half (49%) of companies was high implementation costs and complexity.

Nevertheless, 40% of organizations expect to increase their investment in sovereignty solutions over the next two years. This figure rises to 53% over the long term of 3 to 5 years. The study found that while cost can be a barrier, businesses clearly recognize the value of sovereign clouds and are willing to pay some price for that privilege. Just under half are willing to pay up to 10% more for sovereign cloud offerings, while large companies with 1,000 or more employees are willing to pay up to 30% more. However, 39% are still reluctant to pay for such a solution, suggesting that sovereignty should be built into cloud he solutions by default.

Common Suspects of Sovereign Cloud Providers

Aside from the investment, the challenges cited were migrating workloads to sovereign clouds and the lack of maturity that exists in today’s market. Of those questioned, 39% said they knew less about sovereign clouds and 31% said they knew less about legacy apps. This lack of knowledge is one of the main reasons why organizations choose the usual suspects when looking for a sovereign cloud provider. As a result, it is not surprising that limited choice of sovereign cloud providers was one of the top concerns for 41% of organizations with a sovereign cloud strategy.

A trusted brand is even the most important non-technical attribute that organizations look for when looking for a sovereign cloud partner. End-to-end capabilities and certifications are also important when choosing a partner for sovereign solution implementation. For sovereign solutions, security and compliance must be maintained as a shared responsibility between vendors and customers on an ongoing basis. Therefore, working with a partner who can validate trusted credentials is essential.

Help improve organizational resilience

With all the costs, complexities and processes involved, businesses should look for partners and providers who offer the highest adaptability, flexibility and control over sovereignty solutions. Solutions that lead to vendor lock-in limit customers’ ability to interact with their data, while open source solutions allow for greater data interoperability, portability, and transferability.This is essential for the success of sovereignty

As a vendor, you should prepare for intense scrutiny from customers and auditors. Organizations should look for providers that offer the highest transparency regarding their solutions, services and platforms. Working within an ecosystem is also the foundation of sovereignty success, but customers should seek assurances that all providers and her partners comply with sovereignty rules.

Ultimately, digital sovereignty should be seen as a means of increasing organizational resilience for both providers and customers.

Genuine Autonomous Sovereign Cloud Platform

To ensure a successful Sovereign Journey, organizations need to work with a partner they can trust and who can host a truly autonomous sovereign cloud platform. Recognized within the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, his VMware cloud provider is committed to designing and operating cloud solutions based on modern software-defined architectures that embody key principles and best practices of data sovereignty.

More than 42 VMware Sovereign Cloud Partners globally (19 in EMEA alone) enable sovereign innovation while providing customers with cloud services aligned with security and local regulations.

