Atlanta Public Schools Offers Grow with Google Program to Students Age 16+





Google Offers Summer Program to APS Students

many students at Atlanta Public Schools plan to continue their studies this summer. Grow With Google's summer program will allow students to virtually earn technical certifications, and school leaders promise a guaranteed pay rise after graduation.

Atlanta – To counteract the buzz of AI and its potential to change many jobs forever, Atlanta Public Schools (APS) turned to Google, the original artificial intelligence company. Their free program promises the best training to give students a head start to success before they graduate.

Up-and-coming juniors at South Atlanta High School, DeMar Goodman and Cesar Vazquez, are learning at their own pace. We hope we can differentiate ourselves not because of the number of credit hours until graduation, but because of his one line on his resume.

“It’s important to be ready early on in areas like this because this is where the world is heading,” Goodman said.

APS students ages 16 and older can choose one of five summer Grow with Google programs.

“They can be taken from the comfort of their own home, the beach, at their own pace,” said Dr. Natasha Rachel. “These are highly relevant classes because we offer programs on design, user experience and cybersecurity,” said the director of educational technology.

Vazquez, for example, wants a career in sports medicine. He said he was drawn to the program because it could open doors to side hustle and entrepreneurship.

“It’s great to have a back-up plan. It never hurts,” he says.

“According to our research, the median income in Atlanta is about $40,000. These students can start at $60,000 a year,” said Rachel. “We know college is not for everyone, so we prepare our students for college, career and life.”

Dr. Lisa Haring, Atlanta’s superintendent of public schools, says these students highlight the power of partnerships between school districts and businesses.

“Google knows that. Why don’t they partner with APS while they’re here in Atlanta,” she said.

Students can register for the summer program until May 31st.

