2023 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class review, price and specs





overview

While it may look like a piece of racy sports car, the 2023 Mercedes AMG SL-Class is actually a grand touring car with a high-fashion wardrobe. The handling is delightfully sharp, but the SL’s main feature is his roaring V8 powertrain. But before that storm rolls in, Mercedes is offering a rear-wheel-drive SL43 with a 375-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder. Moving to the SL55 and SL63 models allows for all-wheel drive and a significant power increase from the twin-turbo V-8 engine. These SLs come in his two bests: the 469 hp SL55 and the 577 hp SL63. The SL’s cabin has plenty of room for two adults and is packed with luxury, high-tech features like his cool 11.9-inch infotainment display that can be positioned to suit the driver’s line of sight. is installed. Mercedes-AMG calls the SL a roadster, but with two tiny rear seats. However, legroom is very limited, so it’s best to use the back seat as a place to put your totes or shop. With a convertible top on, so does the headroom.

What’s new for 2023?

For the second model year, the new generation SL-Class roadster is now available with a new gray fabric roof option and two-tone black and white leather upholstery. Mercedes has also added his SL43 model as an entry-level SL class of his. The SL43’s power output is his 375 hp, the lowest of the SL series, but this is met by a dramatic drop in starting price. Otherwise, SL55 and SL63 will come in 2023 without major changes.

price and which one to buy

SL43

$111,050

SL55

$140,000 (estimated)

$180,000 (estimated)

Many luxury features are standard on all SL models, including massage seats, heads-up displays and a Burmester stereo system. For maximum power from the twin-turbo V8 engine, opt for the more expensive SL63. Both the SL55 and SL63 come in either Touring or Performance specs, the latter with a front axle lift feature (helps get over speed bumps) and dark exterior trim.

engine, transmission and performance

Except for the entry-level SL43, which has a 375-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter in-line four-cylinder engine, the SL models are equipped with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine borrowed from GT sports cars. The SL55’s engine puts out a mighty 469 horsepower, but with an upgrade to the SL63, that figure improves to his staggering 577 horsepower. Transmission he is nine-speed automatic only, the SL55 and SL63 come standard with an all-wheel drive system and his four-wheel steering, while the SL43 is rear-wheel drive only. A top-notch powertrain allows the revived SL class to take on convertible versions of the BMW 8 Series and Lexus LC, as well as models with more powerful V-8 engines and more sporting rivals such as the Porsche 911. increase. On the road, we found the SL to be a bit far from its new, sportier mission. The car offers several adjustable drive modes, making it difficult to find the right agility and comfort, and giving the impression of not being focused enough on one or the other. Acceleration is quick, especially with the more powerful V-8 engine, with the SL63 reaching 100 mph in just 3.0 seconds in our tests. We haven’t tested the entry-level SL43 this year, but Mercedes says it has a top speed of 170 mph and can reach 60 mph in about 4.8 seconds.

SL-Class convertible gas mileage and actual MPG details

The SL earned EPA ratings of 14 mpg and 21 mpg for city and highway driving on both the SL55 and SL63 models. The V8-powered versions of the BMW 8 Series and Lexus LC both boast 25 mpg on the highway, a few mpg more than the SL. We will update this space once SL43 receives an EPA quote. We’re still waiting for the chance to put the new SL-Class to the 125 mph highway fuel economy test. This is part of an extensive test plan to assess real-world fuel economy. For more information on SL fuel economy, visit the EPA website.

Interior, comfort, load capacity

The SL class is only available as a 2-door convertible. Rather than the complex folding hardtop of the previous generation, however, the new model uses a fabric roof to save weight and maximize luggage space. But don’t expect a spacious trunk. The two small rear seats provide a place to park the occasional passenger, but that area is better suited for luggage than people. The interior is very luxurious and comes standard with Mercedes’ novel Air Scarf feature that gently blows warm air onto the driver’s and passenger’s necks during cold-weather driving.

The Difference Between Cars and DriversInfotainment and Connectivity

All SL models are equipped with Mercedes’ new MBUX infotainment system, featuring the system’s ‘Hey Mercedes’ virtual assistant and a large 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display that allows the viewing angle to be adjusted to the driver’s preference. Equipped. A 12.3-inch digital gauge display is also standard equipment. It also includes navigation and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All SLs come with a Burmester stereo system, but the SL63 has an optional upgraded surround sound version.

How to buy and maintain a car Safety and driver assistance features

A number of driver assistance features will be offered, but it’s unclear which will be standard and which will be optional. For more SL crash test results, please visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) websites. Key safety features may include:

Standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection Standard lane departure warning with lane keeping assistance Adaptive cruise control with lane centering available Warranty and maintenance coverage

Mercedes-AMG’s standard warranty package is the least special about the vehicle and covers a basic 4 year/50,000 mile term with no frills or extra charges. Both the 8 Series and LC offer significantly free scheduled maintenance programs, which could make these cars more attractive to those looking to lease.

Limited warranty covers 4 years or 50,000 miles Powertrain warranty covers 4 years or 50,000 miles No free scheduled maintenance DOWN ARROW DOWN ARROW SPECIFICATIONS

specification

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Vehicle type: Front Engine, All Wheel Drive, 2+2 Seater, 2 Door Convertible

Price base/tested: $180,450/$204,885 Optional: Exterior carbon fiber package, $5300. Burmester 3-D surround sound stereo, $4500. AMG cross-spoke black wheels, $3300. Monza Gray Magno Paint, $3250. AMG Aerodynamics Package, $2850. Driving assistance package with active safety equipment (Distance Assist, Steering Assist, Lane Change Assist, Emergency Stop Assist, Speed ​​Limit Assist, Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function, Evasive Steering Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring), route-based speed adaptation), $1950. Performance trim line (front axle lift system, surround view camera, active LED headlights, head-up display), $1800. AMG night package, $1300.Microfiber Headliner, $1600

Engine DOHC 32-valve V-8 with twin turbocharge and intercooler, aluminum block and head, direct fuel injectionDisplacement: 243 in3, 3982 cm3 Power: 577 hp @ 6500 rpm Torque: 590 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm

Transmission 9-speed automatic

Chassis suspension, F/R: multi-link/multi-link brakes, F/R: 15.4″ vents, cross-drilled discs. 14.2 inch vented, cross-drilled disc Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S F: 275/35ZR21 (103Y) M01A R: 305/30ZR21 (104Y) M02A

Dimensions Wheelbase: 106.3″ Length: 185.2″ Width: 75.4″ Height: 53.5″ Vehicle weight: 4305 lbs

C/D Test Results 60 mph: 3.0 seconds 160 mph: 7.1 seconds 1/4 mph: 11.2 seconds at 125 mph 130 mph: 12.2 seconds 150 mph: 17.5 seconds 170 mph: 25.6 seconds , omitting 0.2 seconds for a 1-foot rollout. Rolling start, 560 mph: 3.9 seconds Top gear, 3050 mph: 2.6 seconds Top gear, 5070 mph: 2.9 seconds Top speed (manufacturer’s claim): 196 mph Braking, 700 mph: 150 ft. 1000 mph: 297 ft road holding, 300 -ft skid pad: 1.04 g

C/D Fuel Economy Measured: 18 mpg

EPA Fuel Economy Combined/City/Highway: 16/14/21 mpg

Description of C/D test

Other features and specifications

