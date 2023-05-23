Teams simplifies group chat navigation with message links





A new Teams feature lets users share links to specific messages in group chats, making it easier for colleagues to find information.

The service aims to help users find important information more efficiently by removing the obstacle of searching through blocks of text within group chats for the exact message they want to find.

The 365 Roadmap states:

Users can share links to specific messages in group chats, allowing group chat members to quickly navigate to messages and find information.

This feature is currently in development and will be generally available in June. It will be available to all Teams users on desktop, Mac, iOS, and Android.

This feature is planned for a more comprehensive update to Microsoft’s messaging and chat services. Although not yet available, Microsoft recently revealed that it is developing an upgrade to help Teams users better manage their various chats in a more efficient and cleaner capacity. Microsoft also said the update includes a new chat density setting, allowing users to increase or decrease the number of chats in their on-screen chat list at once.

Team adding consistent quality of life updates

Microsoft is continuously adding new features to Teams. These include potentially industry-changing innovations like the AI-powered productivity tool Copilot, but relatively small but welcome ones like the intuitive new Files app. It also includes an improvement in the quality of life that people receive.

Last week, Teams launched a feature that allows users to create offline meetings. This feature will allow users to create calendar invitations for events such as personal appointments, face-to-face meetings, and lunch slots within her Teams. These events record the user as offline without the need to attend a scheduled video conference, similar to the offline functionality already present in Outlook.

Teams also recently introduced various features to help users express themselves better during meetings. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced it would be updating Teams’ virtual background library with a new animated version to let users show their individuality. A new set of still images has already been added to the Teams collection, and an animated version will be added in June.

Last month, Microsoft added Snapchat Lenses to Teams in another move to let meeting participants express themselves creatively during calls. Microsoft has partnered with Snap to take advantage of the Snaps Camera Kit SDK feature, allowing him to bring 26 of his Snapchat AR lenses into Teams without the need for another add-on.

Last month, Microsoft implemented several meeting-centric quality-of-life improvements in its broad Teams April update. This includes the ability to automatically lower the user’s hand after speaking and green screen integration. We’ve also introduced echo detection and automatic muting of nearby Teams devices that creates an audio feedback loop. At the same time, closed captioning has been integrated into embedded videos in PowerPoint Live for Teams.

A more specialized and recent solution is the Teams Payments app, which partners with Stripe, PayPal, and GoDaddy to enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to support Teams Payments with their commerce capabilities. SMBs can manage and collect payments for services via Teams, such as booking classes, webinars, and meetings within the Teams platform.

In addition, the Teams Premium license announced this year introduces a variety of new AI-powered features. These include intelligent summaries of missed meetings, live translation of meeting dialogs, and meeting templates that administrators can create to automatically set the correct settings for users.

