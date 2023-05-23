5 reasons why The Legend of Zelda has stood the test of time





From one adventure to the next, dungeons to chests, The Legend of Zelda is a timeless game for avid fans. This month, Nintendo released the latest installment in the series, Tears of the Kingdom, to great hype and critical acclaim.

Playing the game and understanding the game disowns the adventure, Gene Park, The Washington Post’s video game correspondent, told PBS NewsHour. His review said this was a miracle of engineering and elegant craftsmanship.

The game contains an open 3D world in which the player is dropped and must fight creatures to improve his abilities and solve physics puzzles in dungeons. The goal is to finally defeat the monsters holding the kingdom hostage, and that requires a lot of leveling up. The feature of this game is that you can use the items you collect to create whatever you want. Fans have built rocket ships, giant robots, Trojan horses, and more.

Tears of the Kingdom is currently the best-selling title in the series, with 10 million units purchased in the first three days. His 2017 predecessor, Breath of the Wild, was his fourth most popular video game on the Nintendo Switch console, selling around 30 million copies.

In Japan, home of game maker Nintendo, many fans reportedly took time off work to play once Tears of the Kingdom hit stores.

Although the game is named after its ruler, Princess Zelda, its protagonist, Link, is tasked with saving a kingdom called Hyrule from a demon king named Ganon. Playing as Link, she defeats bad guys with her sword and arrows. Since its 1986 release in Japan for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), the story has taken on a similar but new twist and was brought to the United States in 1987.

It’s always good for video games to have representation for all kinds of people who play the game.

What’s interesting about the first Legend of Zelda, Park said, is how mysterious it felt. I felt like I was on an adventure. It’s amazing how Nintendo has managed to maintain that kind of adventurous spirit over the past four decades.

According to Park, there are five things you should know about this long-running series that may be the most important video game series of all time.

Link, the main character, rarely speaks.

The creators have stated many times that this character is intended to stand in for the player himself.

He’s kind of a taciturn protagonist, said Ash Parrish, videogames correspondent for The Verge. The idea for him is that you should project your feelings onto him. And he kind of remains the same while the other characters grow around him.

Link doesn’t speak to other characters, but he does make sound effects like “yay!” Something that players often imitate.

The Legend of Zelda defies traditional gender roles

Past Zelda games have dealt with gender roles and gender ambiguity. Link must infiltrate the female-majority Gerudo tribe to complete the quest, while Zelda assumes the persona of Sheikh, a male character in Ocarina of Time. Longtime Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma has also made it clear that he wants Link to be gender neutral.

people refer to [Link] He is a man, but he has all the feminine traits that people can read. According to Parish, Link is also a true transgender icon.

Parrish said many other mainstream games, which are typically marketed to males between the ages of 18 and 35, the largest demographic for video games, have made it far from Zelda to think outside the narrow gender dichotomy. He said he could learn.

She said it’s always good for video games to have something that represents all kinds of people who play them. For a series that’s been running this long, playing with a main character like Zelda is truly revolutionary in many ways compared to other series. [blockbuster] Games and publishers haven’t caught up yet.

One of the creators of Zelda gave the world Super Mario Bros.

Shigeru Miyamoto has been likened to Walt Disney as the prolific creator of iconic characters.

Mario, the protagonist of another long-running Nintendo game franchise, was partly inspired by former Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi’s appreciation of Disney and his most famous creation, Mickey Mouse. Miyamoto used his interest in manga, or Japanese comics, as inspiration for the more compelling characters in his arcade videos and his games, perhaps contributing to the popularization of this medium.

Miyamoto and Aonuma contributed to the creation of the modern Zelda series. Mr. Aonuma started with Ocarina of the Ages, hailed as one of the greatest video games of all time (and also this author’s favorite Zelda game of his).

Park said he thinks it’s the “Citizen Kane” of video games.

In terms of vastness, it was the first game to let people really explore a large 3D world, and it really defined the parameters of how a video game navigates a 3D digital space. It’s like, he said.

Miyamoto reportedly contributed to Zelda’s development since his childhood spent exploring Kyoto, Japan. In the game, discovery is the key to finishing the game.

Matriarchy rules in the Hyrule Kingdom

The game’s theme of female domination doesn’t start and end with Princess Zelda. Hyrule was created by her three goddesses who personify power, wisdom, and courage. Zelda is the living reincarnation of another goddess who is seen as the protector of the world. There is also the Gerudo, a predominantly female tribe that plays a role in the game from Ocarina of Time.

When Park recently spoke to fans on NPR and WAMU’s show “1A,” the women’s reaction was noticeable to him.

We told moms how being able to play this game with their kids was the perfect Mother’s Day gift. He said this speaks to the game’s universal appeal.

The story of the game is all connected

Characters and worlds (Hyrule has different environments such as water, deserts, forests, and plains) are consistent, and every game has a new storyline. When a new work is announced, players are concerned about which era the characters will exist next, and time travel is also involved.

Experts say this complex code is both controversial and what keeps longtime fans coming back and keeping the game fresh. For those who want the official version, the history is explained in a book published by Nintendo.

I think that’s really why the Zelda series has lasted so long. Park said not only because it offers a highly memorable experience, but because it always offers something new and surprising.

