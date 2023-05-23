University of Buffalo pursues infrastructure technology research





The University of Buffalo will receive $1.6 million in federal funding to improve the use of precast concrete construction materials for roads and bridges that are far more durable and efficient than conventional concrete that is poured on a job site. be.

Announced in a recent news release, the grant joins the UBs School of Engineering and Applied Sciences to a consortium of four other universities awarded $10 million over five years to build a more durable transportation infrastructure. . The US Department of Transportation funds this program. The Transportation Infrastructure Precast Innovation Center (TRANS-IPIC), based at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, oversees contributions to this effort by UB, Purdue University, Louisiana State University, and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

While no specific research projects have been announced for each school, UB’s general area of ​​expertise in the consortium is bridge engineering, with expertise in materials science, concrete structures, robotics, health monitoring and additive manufacturing. Associate Professor of Civil Engineering Pinar Okumus said in the news. release.

Okumus, who is also a deputy director of TRANS-IPIC, said researchers from the five schools will incorporate new technologies to enhance and improve current uses of precast concrete.

In a public statement, Okums said most new bridges in the United States are precast concrete bridges. Precast he concrete is also common for other infrastructure elements such as tunnels, airports and railways. Precast concrete structures are preferred over alternatives because they can be built quickly and traffic delays and diversions associated with construction are greatly reduced. Due to the frequent use of precast concrete, improvements in the quality of materials, construction methods, and monitoring methods for precast concrete structures would have a significant impact on US infrastructure.

Unlike conventional concrete, precast concrete is a composite material that is manufactured in a factory rather than on a road or bridge site, making it more durable and requiring less maintenance. The research utilizes 3D printing technology, which uses computers to solidify materials that can be studied and used in infrastructure construction. According to a news release, Ravi Ranade, associate professor and faculty member at UBs Institute of Bridge Engineering (IBE), is developing advances in processing methods for precast concrete, and Zhou Zhizhou, associate professor at the Department of Industrial Systems Engineering, said: Create a bridge design made of precast concrete.

My goal at the center is to advance additive manufacturing technology for bridge construction by making bridge construction faster, smarter and more resilient, Zhou said. said in an official statement. I intend to study the printability of multifunctional materials, design automation and control modules, and develop his 3D printing system for bridge construction.

According to the TRANS-IPIC website, 20 percent of US highway miles and 42 percent of bridges are in poor condition. The agency says there are other new technologies, such as nanomaterials and robotics, that could help rebuild America’s road infrastructure, but precast concrete is cheaper and much easier to incorporate into the construction process. It has said.

RANS-IPIC enables research innovation and industry support, providing guidance and leadership in the dormant field of precast concrete technology in transportation. The organization’s mission statement states that it aims to achieve this goal by optimizing the design, construction and maintenance of PCs. Our research develops solutions to current infrastructure problems, revolutionizing future transport infrastructure development and performance, improving durability, safety and economic efficiency, as well as reducing environmental impact and repair and Reduce the resources required for replacement.

