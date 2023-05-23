Google Doodle honors lesbian Native American activist Barbara May Cameron





Google recognized the 69th birthday of the late Native American photographer, poet, author and activist Barbara May Cameron in a doodle.

This doodle was created by Mexican Chitimachan queer artist Siena Gonzalez. The image shows a caricature of Cameron with a camera around his neck and a pride flag. With San Francisco, the city of her adoption, LGBTQ+ people are behind her. The mountains of North Dakota also make an appearance.

Cameron was born on May 22, 1954 in Fort Yates, North Dakota.

She was raised by her grandparents on the Standing Rock Reservation and was a member of the Hunkpapa Group, one of seven Lakota parliamentary fires, according to Google’s announcement.

A lesbian activist and creative, he studied film and photography at the American Indian Art Institute in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

She moved to San Francisco in the early 1970s and was an active participant in the queer rights movement of the time, especially promoting the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in the Native American community. She also addressed the racism seen in the LGBTQ+ space.

Cameron co-founded Gay American Indian with his friend Randy Burns in 1975. The group was the first Native American LGBTQ+ organization.

Throughout her life, she organized efforts to support human rights, from organizing Lesbian Gay Freedom Day parades and celebrations to co-leading lawsuits against immigration officials for deporting homosexuals.

\u201c Photographer, poet, author and human rights activist Barbara May Cameron has done it all.



Today’s #GoogleDoodle honors Native Her American activists who dedicated their lives to fighting racism, sexism and homophobia\u2014> https://t.co/37VDVPVQ7A



\ud83c\udfa8: Siena Gonzalez\u201d

Google Doodles (@Google Doodles) 1684760401

People know Barbara’s serious side. Because she was serious about justice, and about the civil rights and safety of Indigenous peoples, lesbians and gays, and women. But Cameron’s partner, Linda Boyd-Darkie, said in a release that she had her playful side and her sweetest heart.

Activist Boyd Durkey said he loved animals, spent time with his son and enjoyed the beauty of the Pacific coast with friends.

Google points out that HIV has a disproportionate impact on indigenous peoples. This fact led Cameron to become involved with the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, the American Indian AIDS Research Institute, and as a consultant to the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Boyd-Durkey said people across the country were inspired by Barbara’s words, whether in lectures in college women’s history or indigenous history classes, at AIDS conferences or LAFA events, and elsewhere. It is our hope for her legacy that she will be honored by those so touched by standing up to defend her life for which she gave her life.

Cameron died of natural causes on February 12, 2002 at the age of 47.

As a queer woman of color, this project was a powerful reminder that Intersect activism has a rich history that predates what I personally recognize. It’s been amazing and remarkable to discover that people like Barbara have had the courage to speak up and make a difference for far longer than I thought. , said Doodle artist Gonzales. Their continued commitment inspires me on my own journey.

