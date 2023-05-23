Big Tech Promises Utopia, But Delivers More Outcomes Than Innovation





Robot Nolan deftly navigates his way through a homeless camp. He never stops for crime scenes. He just keeps walking regardless.

Nolan is a bot on a mission to deliver $24 pad thai and crispy arepas to wealthy Los Angeles residents. He carries out this mission on behalf of his Uber Eats. The dire circumstances he goes through on the way don’t matter.

I met Nolan on the streets of West Hollywood last week and watched as he toddled down the sidewalk past some 42,000 homeless people on the streets of Los Angeles.

His little quest seemed to me to epitomize what is at stake in Silicon Valley and the utopian future that it has promised us for decades. rice field. In a region of the United States that is busy shaping our future and leveraging technology to improve the human condition, robots are helping desperate humans hit the ground running and deliver expensive pockbowls quickly and smoothly. increase.

It’s a terrifying vision.

As Silicon Valley propels us toward the promise of an even more golden future powered by robots like Nolan, what has this incredible wave of decades of companies really brought us? , is worth a little thought.

What has Silicon Valley built?

The Nolan bot delivers food to Uber Eats in Los Angeles.

All that dynamism and ambition. All these billions and trillions of investments have gone to waste. What do we really have to show against these efforts by industry and design giants? Laptops and smartphones, yes. Social media and intergalactic apps. A world connected like never before.

But where are our supersonic planes going? Driverless cars? A super-fast streetcar? Next Generation Nuclear Technology? Where’s my damn jetpack?

What we have witnessed in this modern gold rush is extraordinary innovation along a narrow digital path, primarily focused on optimizing the consumer experience and fine-tuning the advertising industry.

If you want to order food in an instant, hail a cab in minutes, rent a room in a foreign city, watch tons of dizzying porn, or have generic retail products delivered to your door within 24 hours, technology is here. You will thank God. for their benefit. Amazon, Uber, and Deliveroo all make it easy to buy existing products. Apple has made it easy to purchase these products instantly from your gorgeous device. Thanks to Google and Facebook, it’s easy to follow us around the internet promoting these products.

About 42,000 homeless people live on the streets of LA.

It’s a very good vending machine, but is there anything more?

Perhaps this seems a bit like what the Romans have done to us so far? There is a positive side to all these inventions. We all thank Amazon immensely during the pandemic for their extraordinary convenience, ease of communication, and increased safety.

And there are exceptions to this rule as well. Say what you like about Elon Musk’s barbaric tweets. But this man is undeniably dynamic. One of the reasons people enduringly admire him for his achievements in business is because he’s bucking the tide of stagnation by building electric cars and launching rockets into space.

But overall, despite all the dizzying growth and growth of the hockey stick, the Silicon Valley era has been a bit of a failure when it comes to changing human society for the better. All that time and money could have been better invested elsewhere.

One of the more forward-thinking tech investors, Peter Thiel, has been raising the issue of tech stagnation for some time.

We wanted flying cars. Instead, he was able to get 140 characters, he often sums up the disappointment, lamenting the fact that most of our efforts were spent in the world of digital bits rather than machines.

We love nifty gadgets and fast delivery services. These things certainly make life easier, but they also distract us from the fact that there are so few technological advances in the real world.

For example, Thiel points out that air travel has improved little in decades. In fact, with the demise of the Concorde, we have less access to high-speed air travel than we did 30 years ago. We still use nuclear reactors designed by our grandparents. Very few good people are doing much about this. Because they all create this concept by designing payment apps or his Snapchat algorithm.

Thiel, who tends to be a libertarian (and a Trump supporter to boot), attributes much of the stagnation to over-regulation and bureaucracy that have stifled innovation outside of IT.

Economist Tyler Cowen has argued that tech companies are too tempted by low-hanging fruit rather than aiming for the moon. Cowen first made that claim more than a decade ago, and subsequent developments have proven him right.

Drug-related deaths and homelessness are soaring in Silicon Valley. APs

Strolling around San Francisco, the birthplace of the tech industry and still home to many influential people, it’s hard not to be frustrated by Silicon Valley’s shortcomings.

A good portion of the city’s downtown area now resembles a sort of Bosch abyss, radiating outward around the Tenderloin district. The streets are strewn with needle marks and the foul smell of human waste wafts through the air. Fentanyl-soaked homeless people walking around looking like zombies. Whole Foods recently had to close one of its stores in the city because its staff felt so unsafe.

There are many reasons for San Francisco’s rapid decline. California is a one-party state, which means the far-left Democrats have counterproductive policies on homelessness and drugs. The pandemic-inspired exodus of yuppies from the cities to the unusually comfortable lowlands of Marin County has not helped at all.

Police officers and paramedics park outside the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square. APs

Nonetheless, there is something deeply disturbing about the underlying inequalities we see in the Bay Area today, especially when the beneficiaries, the tech elite, are making such thin returns.

America has always produced big winners and losers in its rigorous quest for affluence. But in the previous Gilded Age of America, robber barons would have at least been men who welded steel in factories and workers built railroads.

Meanwhile, Marin’s tech Brahmins are mostly creating selfie apps and co-working spaces. Or maybe you just invested in other people who created selfie apps and coworking spaces.

I don’t hate Brahmins for their fine pinot noirs, their $30 million mansions, or their stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge. But as they gather momentum to sell us yet another utopian vision of the future, this one run by Nolan and his friends, I find myself returning to their hometown. I can’t help but think about what happened.

I can’t help but think of the man I saw walking downtown San Francisco last week, with his butt out of his pants, his skin ragged from addiction, and his eyes clouded with confusion. I wonder if our future is in the wrong hands.

