MIT verdict on artificial intelligence

Getting artificial intelligence regulation right is one of the most pressing problems facing our species, but also one of the most delicate. AI has the potential to improve most aspects of our lives. Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai claims the effects are worse than electricity or fire. Also, in one survey of AI researchers, AI could also seriously harm them, 48% said the impact would be very bad, i.e. lead to the extinction of humanity, he said at least 10%. I was thinking

How can you maximize the benefits and minimize the drawbacks of new technology?

This is the central subject of an important new book by two eminent economists. Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson are professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, one of his leading temples in technology worship. Acemoglu is co-author of Why States Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity and Poverty (with James Robinson). Mr Johnson is the former Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund. Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity looks at 1,000 years of technological innovation to understand the potential impact of AI.

The answer they have come up with is not rosy, even though the infuriating Brahmin populism has led them to that conclusion. This book is written for those who hang out in anointed innovation districts like Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, or in the privileged halls of Harvard University.

Acemoglu and Johnson dismiss the technological optimism that technology inevitably brings progress, which is at the heart of a certain liberalism. They say nothing is automatic with new technologies that bring widespread prosperity. Throughout history, powerful elites have seized control of new technologies and used them to enrich themselves and extend control over their subordinates. It is not simply a matter of extracting the surpluses created by increased productivity. This involves distorting the way technology is developed and applied so that one group benefits more than another.

Here are some examples from this book. Medieval agricultural improvements, such as improved plows, crop rotation, and mills, often enriched landowners and clerics while making the peasants’ lives even worse. Eli Whitney’s cotton gin greatly increases the productivity of the cotton industry by helping separate the plant’s fibers from the sticky green seeds, entrenching slavery and expanding its adoption in the United States. was helpful. Thanks to a combination of outsourcing, reengineering, and ideology, the technology revolution since the 1980s has made employees’ incomes flat while their bosses got richer.

The authors acknowledge that technological advances are often the work of challengers to the status quo. The Industrial Revolution in England was driven by self-taught middle class craftsmen who used steam to revolutionize production while the elite roamed. The inventor of the rocket train, George Stevenson, was the son of poor, illiterate parents in Northumberland. Richard Arkwright, who revolutionized the textile industry with his innovations, was the son of a tailor. But these technologies and their makers were eventually adopted by the ruling class.

Opponents may emerge to redirect technology from empowering elites to creating shared benefits. The authors admire the combination of electoral competition, trade union power, and intellectual and political reform. But the author worries that AI is exploding into a world where such power has been eviscerated. Business giants have enjoyed more power and prestige than ever since the Gilded Age, the organized labor force is poor, and democracies are ruled by money. The winning formula (innovation + leadership) has been replaced by the losing formula (letting the elite control technology).

In Acemoglu and Johnson’s view, the digital revolution has already been hijacked by selfish elites. The world of distributed power and open innovation that computer hackers dreamed of has been replaced by the hellish world of tech giant oligopoly. These use machines and algorithms to replace workers. They monitor their employees to squeeze more surplus value out of them. One of the things we hear consistently from workers, quoted in the book, is that they are effectively treated like robots because they are monitored and supervised by automated systems. said one of the advocates.

The new oligopoly gave rise to surveillance capitalism. It’s an economic system that collects more information about all of us to sell to advertisers. These advertisers, like media tycoons, can use this information to manipulate the public more effectively, personalize advertising, shape the information landscape, and play with people’s emotions. increase. The result is a fundamental challenge to John Stuart Mills’ nineteenth-century notion of the sovereign individual.

The authors’ main concern about AI isn’t that it does unexpected things like blowing up the world, but that’s undesirable. It means intensifying the current regime of surveillance, labor substitution, and emotional manipulation. Their grand solution is to use public policy to refocus new technology from machine intelligence to machine utility. But before we can do that, they warn, we need to educate public opinion and recharge democracy.

The book proposes an interesting set of policies to create a better future. Provide government subsidies to develop more socially beneficial technologies. Refuse to patent technology intended for worker or citizen surveillance. Eliminate tax incentives for replacing labor with machines. Dismantle the big tech companies that have enjoyed market share since the days of American industrialists John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie. Repeals Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which protects Internet platforms from legal actions and regulations because of the content they host. And impose a digital advertising tax.

The belief that something has to be done with technology doesn’t seem as original as Acemoglu and Johnson think. The first sentence of the book is: “Every day we hear from business owners, journalists and politicians that we are inexorably moving towards a better world thanks to unprecedented advances in technology. I hear the opposite.”

When it comes to AI, many of the public and the media have concerns. Elon Musk joins dozens of tech luminaries calling for a six-month pause on creating cutting-edge forms until we embrace the implications. Master strategist Henry Kissinger, who turns 100 this week, fears that efficiency-maximizing AI will take future military conflicts in unprecedented barbaric directions. Rather than the one-way journey to tech doom envisioned by the authors, we may actually be in the midst of making an important choice, perhaps reaffirming the end of Milin.

There is a kind of willful shortsightedness in this book. Mr. Acemoglu and Mr. Johnson say little about the benefits that innovation will bring to consumers. For example, the most surprising aspect of 19th-century innovation is not its effect on wages, as the authors argue, but its effect on general quality of life. People who lived in darkness were able to awaken light after sunset thanks to electricity. People who were never more than a few miles from home before can now travel across the country thanks to railroads.

Technology’s role as a liberator accelerated in the 20th century. Think of the role of radios in bringing entertainment to isolated farms, or the role of washing machines and vacuum cleaners in reducing time spent on household chores. These profits are not the result of benevolent intellectuals distributing their surplus for the common good, but the result of capitalists pursuing profits by selling what they want to the people.

The authors have a distracting way of dividing the world into elites (bad) and people (good). In fact, the elite includes many reformist libertarian traders like Robert Peel, who repealed the Corn Act in 1846 ushering in an era of affordable breakfasts. People are not necessarily angels. Trade unions have been an obstacle to the introduction of new technologies. After fighting for years to block the introduction of electronic printing, British printing unions were notorious for restrictive practices and employing ghost workers.

Acemoglu and Johnson fail to recognize the extent to which people can sometimes act as vested interests rather than as agents of the common good. The trick is to strike a balance between allowing the market to generate (often unexpected) profits through competition and preventing the market from being distorted by special interests. This is only possible by having a clear view of both the public and the elite.

Big Tech, for all its sins, has provided us with an electronic marvel that puts much of the world’s knowledge at our fingertips. AI has already begun to do the opposite of what the authors claim the oligopoly is attempting to do. AI will empower regular workers by making it easier to find and present information, effectively giving us all our own research assistants.

The authors are understandably concerned about how the Chinese government is using the digital revolution to spy on and oppress its citizens. But what about India? Thanks to tech billionaire and Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani, India has introduced the world’s largest biometric identity system, providing digital identities to 1.3 billion Indians. People who once had no means of proving their identity now have access to unemployment benefits, bank accounts and mobile services. This revolutionized the lives of the poor and at the same time increased the state’s ability to monitor population.

The history cited as part of the discussion in the book is also crude. The claim that England produced little lasting value throughout the Middle Ages may surprise admirers of the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, Chaucer’s writings, or indeed the Magna Carta.

It is a pity that the content of the book is very rough. That’s because Acemoglu and Johnson highlight serious concerns about the evolution of the tech industry. The liberating power of the internet has arguably been degraded by the marriage of Google and advertising (something founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin never thought of when they were in school). The Internet is now being used not only to democratize information, but also to entice us into buying things we don’t need. AI’s liberating power will surely be similarly limited and distorted.

But the author’s perspective limits the book’s appeal. In their view, hate speech always comes from white supremacists, never from, say, the anarchists and antifa activists who turned Portland into a riot zone. There are many people on the right who are similarly concerned about the power and direction of technology. Conservatives also worry about the ability of technology companies to get rich by directly intervening in the most vile aspects of human nature. The best way to create a new regulatory regime is to build a broad coalition that includes the right.

Nothing is inevitable when it comes to technology directions. Those in power can direct it toward narrow interests rather than the common good. A coalition with a clear perspective of the stakeholders can guide it in a more enlightening way. Time may be running out given the pace of AI advancement, but there is still time to save yourself from digital slavery.

