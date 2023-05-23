Kamala Harris Visits Silicon Valley to Showcase Huge New Chip Project





Vice President Kamala Harris toured Silicon Valley’s Applied Materials on Monday to make an announcement aimed at rebuilding the lagging U.S. semiconductor industry and reducing America’s reliance on foreign-made silicon chips. He highlighted the White House’s support for the company’s just-launched $4 billion project in Sunnyvale.

Harris spoke with hundreds of tech industry employees and leaders at a corporate campus in Sunnyvale and said new federal incentives created by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 would help the Applied Materials project He said it could accelerate the development of advanced computer chips. Harris declined to say what incentives the Santa Clara-based company, which makes chip-making equipment, will get.

Vice President Kamala Harris with Applied Materials CEO Gary E. Dickerson (right), Applied Materials employees Jan Rappnet (left) and Satomi Angelica Murayama on Monday, May 22. visited the site where Applied Materials plans to build a $4 billion research facility. 2023, Sunnyvale. (Jim Wilson/New York Times, Associated Press, Poole)

“Semiconductors are essential today, but they will be even more important in the future,” Harris said, citing the potential for solar and wind power technologies, satellite networks for high-speed internet, and artificial intelligence applications in medicine and medicine. Listed the role of this technology. Agriculture.

The White House frequently uses the East Bay native to tout tech-related developments, and he met with industry CEOs earlier this month to warn them of the risks posed by generative AI. In August, he visited Oakland’s Chabot Space Science Center to promote the U.S. space industry, and in December convened the Biden administration’s first National Space Council meeting.

CHIPS and the Science Act direct spending of $280 billion over the next decade, including $200 billion for commercialization and R&D, $53 billion for semiconductor manufacturing, R&D, and workforce training, plus chip $24 billion in tax credits for manufacturing.

Silicon chips, the technology that gave the region its name, are now mostly manufactured overseas. Harris’ visit reflects the White House’s efforts to reverse the decline of American semiconductor manufacturing to support national security, the economy and the domestic high-tech industry.

In the 1990s, the U.S. was the leading semiconductor manufacturer, accounting for 37% of global semiconductor production, but now produces 12%, according to an October report by consulting firm McKinsey & Company. . The company estimates the size of the semiconductor market at $1. The pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, especially the chips used in automobiles, have highlighted the dangers of the U.S. relying heavily on foreign-made semiconductors.

Vice President Kamala Harris has pledged £150 for silicon in response to remarks on federal CHIPS and science law enforcement directing $280 billion in spending over the next decade to support innovation and domestic semiconductor research and production. After signing the cylinder reacted. At Applied Materials, Sunnyvale, May 22, 2023. She is flanked by Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein (far left), Applied Materials Semiconductor Products Group President Prabhu Raja, and Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson. (Dai Kanno/Bay Area Press Group)

Applied Materials, along with Fremont’s Lam Research and Milpitas’ KLA Corporation, is one of the world’s top chip-making equipment makers, and chip design giants Nvidia, Apple, and Google are making Silicon Valley a chip destination. We keep it at the forefront of development. They are mainly based overseas.

Sean Randolph, senior director of the Bay Area Council Economic Research Institute, said Silicon Valley companies are “world leaders in semiconductor design.”

The Applied Materials project isn’t about semiconductor manufacturing, but it’s about building domestic chip manufacturing by “using our expertise here in the Bay Area to work with partners in the U.S. and around the world to accelerate the manufacturing process.” Randolph said it would help.

Harris’ visit comes a day after China banned chips from Micron, an Idaho-based manufacturer, and US technology and political leaders said China’s threatening actions against Taiwan were a threat to the world. Taiwan, which produces most of its chips and manufactures nearly all of them, could lead to disruptions to the flow of chips from Taiwan. the most sophisticated.

Applied Materials’ new “EPIC” facility, a $4 billion investment over seven years and slated for completion in early 2026, will include clean chambers larger than three football fields and help chipmakers create the “next generation.” You will be able to secure a dedicated space for handling. Applied Materials says university researchers can work with chip industry experts.

Vice President Kamala Harris, second from right, is Applied Materials CEO Gary E. Dickerson (right), Applied Materials employee Jan Rappnett (left), Satomi Angelica Murayama and Applied Materials. As he tours the site of a $4 billion construction project, Mr. Sunnyvale research facility on Monday, May 22, 2023. (Jim Wilson/New York Times, Associated Press, Poole)

“By investing in manufacturing capacity, we will be able to build a more resilient supply chain,” said CEO Gary Dickerson, who said EPIC will be located next to the company’s Meydan Technology Center. He spoke to a crowd gathered under and around a large tent.

Applied Materials believes construction of the facility will employ up to 1,500 construction workers, and EPIC will create up to 2,000 new engineering jobs, potentially creating thousands more jobs in related industries said.

The amount the company plans to spend will depend on the level of federal support it receives through the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, it said. Applied Materials last year received a $30 million grant from the state of California to help the company fund his CHIPS Act.

Prabhu Raja, president of Applied Materials’ semiconductor products group, said rapid advances in artificial intelligence and the move to clean energy are among the tech industry trends that will accelerate chip demand in the coming years. .

The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act was enacted in August, sparking major investment announcements by companies hoping to benefit from it. Micron said in August it would spend $40 billion through 2029 to increase memory chip manufacturing in the U.S., hoping the law would “allow for subsidies and credits.” , the semiconductor company GlobalFoundries, which until recently was based in Santa Clara, is also now headquartered in New York and San Diego. announced a large-scale partnership.

Santa Clara’s iconic semiconductor maker Intel is part of a deal announced last year to acquire Israeli semiconductor maker Tower Semiconductor, which has factories in Newport Beach and San Antonio, Texas, as well as Japan and Israel. We are working towards completion.

“I dare say the spirit of innovation is at our core,” Harris told the assembled audience on Monday. “As a proud daughter of California, I think there are few places where her spirit burns brighter than here in Silicon Valley.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.courant.com/2023/05/22/kamala-harris-visits-silicon-valley-to-highlight-huge-new-applied-materials-chip-project/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos