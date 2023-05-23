Google Pixel 8: Release date news, price, features and specs leaked





Google has yet to open the lid on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as the upcoming Android devices are scheduled to launch in October. But Google has a pretty good reputation for leaking mobile data, and the Pixel 8 is no exception. We already have a glimpse of what this device will look like and some of its new features.

Looking back at the recent history of Pixel phones, Google’s soft reboot seems to have paid off so far. With a revamped design language and homegrown processors, his Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were a turning point for Google, which then built the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 strikes a good balance between affordability, performance, and design, and he praised its solid image performance and extensive feature set in his four-star review.

So what can we expect from the Pixel 8 series of smartphones? Well, from the ground up, unless Google decides to change their naming convention, the usual mix of standard and Pro models, maybe Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected. Here’s what we know about these phones so far…

Pixel 8 rumors rundown Two Pixel 8 models codenamed ‘Husky’ and ‘Shiba’ Pixel 8 Pro stays at 6.7 inches Pixel 8 has a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display 3rd generation Google Tensor chip Both models feature flat displays with a slightly updated design Starting prices are expected to be £599 / $599 / AU$999 (Pixel 8) and £849 / $899 / AU$1299 (Pixel 8 Pro) Pixel 8 launch rumors of the day

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

Historically, Google started its annual selection of Pixel phones in October, and expect it to do the same this year. The only outlier was his Pixel 5, which debuted early on September 30th. However, the October dates fluctuate between his 4th and his 19th.

As such, Google will likely announce its annual “Made by Google” event in early to mid-October as the debut date for the new device, with a launch date set about two weeks after the initial launch.

Pixel 8 price prediction

If there’s one consistent factor in smartphone prices in 2022, it’s that they were more expensive than previous models. Samsung, Apple and Sony have all increased the prices of their flagship devices. However, he remained one of the few companies that Google kept its prices the same as the previous year.

The Pixel 7 retailed for £599 / $599 / AU$999, the same price as the Pixel 6, while the Pixel 7 Pro launched at £849 / $899 / AU$1299, the same price as the 6 Pro. Hopefully, this pricing trend will continue for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, keeping prices the same as last year. That being said, don’t be embarrassed if prices go up this year.

Google Pixel 7 deals today

Pixel 8 design

(Image credit: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

The Pixel 8 looks to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor with an updated design that builds on the overhaul seen in the Pixel 6 series. We’ve seen some potential renderings of the Pixel 8, courtesy of OnLeaks and MySmartPrice. We also got to see some renders of his Pixel 8 Pro thanks to OnLeaks and Smartprix.

One of the key design motifs that has become synonymous with the Pixel series is the camera visor, which is set to return this year with a very similar look to last year’s Pixel 7 series. The regular model will have two cameras, and like last year, the Pro will have three cameras, but this time it looks like all three cameras will be on one big lens. Also, the rendering seems to have added an unidentified sensor that I suspect is a LiDAR sensor. I also found this on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Overall, the back of the device has a slightly rounded design, which is a departure from the boxy design of the Pixel 6 and 7 series. However, the story is different. The Pro model does away with the curved sides found on the 7 Pro, opting instead for a flat display. The Pixel 7 is expected to have a 6.2-inch display, while the Pro appears to have a 6.7-inch screen.

Both have USB-C ports on the bottom of the device, power and volume buttons on the right side, and a hole-punch style front camera cutout in the middle like we’ve seen on the Pixel 7 series. Overall, this is an improvement over the existing design. However, I like the style and construction of his current Pixel, so I have very few complaints.

Pixel 8 specs

(Image source: Google)

Since Google started implementing its homegrown Tensor Chip in the Pixel 6 and debuted the Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7, we can expect the Tensor G3 to arrive in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Google has had pretty good success with the Tensor processor so far since it switched from using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor as seen in previous Pixel models. The Pixel 7 has great performance, so I’m excited to see what the Tensor G3 will do.

We also got our first look at Android 14 at Google’s recent I/O event. This is expected to be software that ships with the Pixel 8. It mainly features several new quality of life improvements such as notification clutter and password manager, additional lock screen customization, some new health tracking features, and security updates. As far as we know, the most interesting feature is the ability to play lossless audio via USB headphones without missing any incoming calls or alarms. You could do this before Android 14, but the system gives audio control to your headphones, which can affect notifications and alarms.

In terms of screen specs, the Pixel 8 is confirmed to have a 6.2-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the Pixel 7, while the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen, which is the same size as the Pixel 7 Pro. Details like resolution, refresh rate and HDR support are yet to be confirmed, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Google sticks with the existing formula of 1080p/90Hz for the standard model and 1440p/120Hz for the Pro version.

The Pixel 8 series will get a camera hardware upgrade with staggered HDR technology. The process of making multiple exposures on the same pixel at the same time. According to SmartPrix, this should give you the same effect that traditional HDR offers, without the long capture time.

Early impressions of the Pixel 8

We’re still waiting for official Pixel 8 news, but we’re already gathering thoughts and opinions about these new Android phones. There doesn’t seem to be any revolutionary next-gen upgrades here, but it seems like every major aspect of the phone needs to receive a healthy update. A more powerful processor, an upgraded camera, and a sleeker design all sound like steps in the right direction for us, but the Pixel 8 Pro’s flat display is something we can give it a boost. Only time will tell if these Pixel phones are up to par with previous models, but stay tuned for more leaks, rumors, and future Pixel 8 reviews.

more:

Google announces Pixel 7a and more Pixel news

Read our full Google Pixel 7 review

Best Android smartphone picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whathifi.com/advice/google-pixel-8-release-date-news-price-features-and-spec-leaks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos