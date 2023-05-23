Why partnerships, not profits, will be key to enabling healthtech investments in 2023





Proving this is crucial for health tech startups looking to secure investment in 2023. But how can this be achieved? The answer lies in building meaningful customer partnerships, one of the most pillars of successful medical technology innovation.

From ensuring our solutions effectively address the various challenges experienced by healthcare professionals, to navigating complex procurement processes and providing end-users with comprehensive implementation and onboarding support. Strong, collaborative partnerships are at the heart of every step of our health technology product offering, from Partnerships can ultimately make or break the success of health technology solutions. This is a unique indicator of long-term potential impact, growth and success.

Prioritizing partnerships has been the cornerstone of Patchwork Health’s work since its founding in 2016. This has allowed the company to grow to support over 100 of his healthcare facilities in the UK and to date he has successfully secured 25 million in funding. This investment will allow us to continue to work with our existing partners to enhance and evolve our products, while expanding our support for our growing medical team across the UK. Below, we share the key ways that have helped us build and demonstrate strong and successful partnerships to drive growth and anchor VC investments.

Create a culture of true collaboration

Medtech solutions are designed and built in silos and cannot be effective without the broad input of clinicians and end users. Therefore, it is important to foster effective and consistent collaboration. Engaging with key stakeholders throughout the product development process and demonstrating a commitment to ensuring that their needs are consistently addressed and met not only enhances the success of the solution in the short term, but also helps investors in the long term. It also helps show potential. .

At Patchwork, we prioritize collaboration by working closely with our end users from day one to understand the nuanced pain points they face and ensure that our solutions reflect them. Consistent communication with our partners allows us to stay dynamic, adapt our solutions and remain effective over the long term. By infusing this culture of collaboration into all our activities, we have been able to conclusively prove the sustainability of our product growth. We infuse this same level of collaboration into the partnerships we develop with our investors, working together to optimize our solutions and ensure they continue to deliver truly targeted and targeted impact.

Celebrate your current customer champion

In an increasingly competitive and crowded marketplace, the power of the voice of your existing customers in communicating the value of your product to prospective partners cannot be overstated. This is especially important in the healthcare sector, where patient risk is understandably higher, but evidence of safe and successful implementation elsewhere is even more important to procurement personnel.

Recognizing your existing customer advocates will help showcase the impact of your product and the effective collaboration you can build with your partners. Work with these customers to gather consistent feedback and data on the impact of your solution. This will allow us to prove the security and value of our solution and identify areas for further development and improvement. Presenting these in an open, collaborative and transparent manner strengthens existing partnerships while unleashing trust and belief in your services from prospects and investors alike.

Provide a clear roadmap for scaling

Demonstrating your solution’s ability to evolve and adapt to have a much larger impact is an important indication of just how sustainable your route to revenue and growth really is. It’s an indicator. Honest recognition of the challenges ahead and making the path to scalability as clear as possible will help earn investor confidence and trust in the company’s long-term potential.

Confidently answer the questions investors will inevitably ask. How adaptable is your solution to different and evolving needs? What kind of onboarding and technical support do you offer your end users to ensure a quick and smooth implementation? And you? How well-positioned is your team to deal with the growing pains of expanding into new products and markets and expanding? Providing a clear roadmap for scalability helps investors understand your company’s future. We help you envision and trust in our value and offering, and help secure the investment you need to continue delivering impactful solutions to your growing customer base.

For healthtech innovators, securing funding in an increasingly competitive market means investing in strong and sustainable partnerships. Providing investors with a clear map paved with consistent collaboration, buy-in, and proof of scalability proves they have the resources, talent, and momentum to drive long-term, real-world success. helps.

Dr. Anas Nader is CEO and co-founder of Patchwork Health.

