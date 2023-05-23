Google CEO: The Only Race That Really Matters To Build AI Responsibly





The author is the CEO of Google and Alphabet

Generative AI captivated the world’s imagination this year. Millions of people are already using it to boost their creativity and increase their productivity. Meanwhile, more and more startups and organizations are bringing AI-powered products and technologies to market faster than ever before.

AI is the most profound technology mankind is currently grappling with. It will affect every industry and aspect of life. Given such a large risk, the more people involved in advancing AI science, the better it will be in terms of expanding opportunities for communities everywhere.

Some people try to reduce this moment to just a competitive AI race, but we think it’s more than that. For over a decade, Google has been incorporating AI into our products and services and making them accessible to users. We take this very seriously. But even more important is the race to build AI responsibly and to do it right as a society.

We approached this in three ways. First, boldly pursue innovation to make AI better for everyone. From Google Search and Gmail to his Android and Maps, we continued to use AI to greatly improve our products. These advances mean drivers across Europe can now find more fuel-efficient routes. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees are being helped to communicate in their new homes. Flood forecasting tools can predict floods even further in advance. Google DeepMinds works on AlphaFold in collaboration with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory to bring breakthrough understanding of his more than 200 million cataloged proteins known to science, enabling new healthcare possibilities I opened up my sexuality.

We are also enabling outside companies to bring AI to life through our cloud services and APIs, or through new initiatives such as the Google for Startups Growth program, which supports European entrepreneurs who are leveraging AI to benefit people’s health and well-being. We also focus on enabling you to innovate with it. Launched the Social Innovation Fund on AI to help social enterprises solve some of Europe’s most pressing challenges.

Second, we strive to develop and deploy technology responsibly, reflecting our deep commitment to earning the trust of our users. That’s why we published the AI ​​Principles in 2018, based on the belief that AI should be developed to benefit society while avoiding harmful applications.

We have many examples of putting these principles into practice, such as building guardrails to limit misuse of the Universal Translator. This AI video dubbing service helps experts translate a speaker’s voice and match lip movements. While this has great potential to enhance learning comprehension, we recognize the risks it poses if it falls into the wrong hands, so we only allow access to authorized partners. I’m here. As AI evolves, so will our approach. This month, we announced that we are providing a way to identify when AI has been used to generate content within our services.

Finally, realizing the full potential of AI is not something that one company can do alone. In 2020, I shared the view that AI needs to be regulated in a way that balances innovation and potential harm. Technology is at an inflection point now, returning to Europe this week, but we still believe AI is too important to be regulated, and too important to be regulated well.

Anticipating potential harms and developing policy frameworks that extract benefits will require in-depth discussions among governments, industry experts, publishers, academia and civil society. Legislators may not have to start from scratch. Existing regulations provide a useful framework for managing the potential risks of new technologies. But continued investment in responsible AI R&D is equally important to ensure that AI is safely applied, especially in regions where regulations are still evolving.

Strengthening international cooperation will be key. The United States and Europe are strategic allies and partners. It is critical that both parties work together to create a robust innovation-enhancing framework for emerging technologies, grounded in shared values ​​and goals. Continue to work with the experts, social scientists, and entrepreneurs who are creating standards for responsible AI development on both sides of the Atlantic.

AI presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the world to meet climate goals, build sustainable growth, and remain globally competitive. However, we are still in the early stages and have a lot of work to do. We look forward to working with others to build AI safely and responsibly so that everyone can benefit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8be1a975-e5e0-417d-af51-78af17ef4b79 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos