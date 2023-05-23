TCS partners with Google Cloud to launch its own TCS Generative AI





Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud and the launch of a new service called TCS Generative AI. This service leverages Google Cloud’s generative AI services to create customized business solutions that help clients grow and transform faster.

Leveraging its expertise in various industries and investments in research and innovation, TCS has developed a portfolio of AI-powered solutions in areas such as AIOps, algorithmic retail, smart manufacturing, digital twins and robotics. . The company is currently working with clients in multiple industries to explore how generative AI can deliver value in specific business contexts.

This new service combines Google Cloud’s Generative AI tools such as Vertex AI, Generative AI Application Builder, and Model Garden with TCS’ own solutions. TCS leverages client-specific knowledge, design thinking, and agile development processes to work with clients to rapidly prototype ideas and build full-scale transformational solutions with faster time to value. .

These joint efforts will take place at TCS Pace Ports, the company’s co-innovation hubs in New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Amsterdam and Tokyo. TCS claims these hubs offer clients the opportunity to engage with academic researchers and startup partners in TCS’ extended innovation ecosystem.

TCS has invested in expanding its cloud technology expertise and has over 25,000 Google Cloud certified engineers. Additionally, the company has trained his over 50,000 employees on his AI. To meet the anticipated demand for new services, he plans to earn 40,000 skill badges on Google Cloud Generative AI by the end of the year.

President of TCS’ Enterprise Growth Group, Krishnan Ramanujam, expressed his excitement about partnering with Google Cloud, highlighting the company’s ability to create innovative enterprise-grade solutions using generative AI. Kevin Ichhpurani, vice president of Ecosystems and Channels, his partners at Google Cloud Global, highlighted his TCS expertise in business transformation and efforts to train thousands on Google Cloud Generative AI. .

The TCS Google business unit leverages the contextual knowledge of TCS and the platform capabilities of Google Cloud to deliver a wide range of services and solutions. These services include advisory services, cloud build and security services, application and data modernization, AI build and deploy services, managed services for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and industry-specific digital solutions.

TCS is dedicated to providing cloud-native services and solutions across emerging technologies such as generative AI, intelligent edge-to-core, and blockchain. The company has won awards for comprehensive solutions and was named 2021 Retail Industry Solution Partner of the Year, 2021 Global Diversity & Inclusion Partner of the Year and 2020 Breakthrough Partner of the Year. , has been evaluated by Google Cloud.

