Innovation in Healthcare: The Path to Sustainable Medical Technology Solutions





Richard Payne, Healthcare Leader, UltraPolymer, discusses ways to reduce the environmental impact of medical technology.

Medical devices are essential to improving the health and well-being of millions of people around the world. In recent years, more and more attention has been paid to its environmental impact. From the materials and energy used in production and operations to the disposal of waste.

Sustainability in medical technology has multiple environmental, social and economic benefits.

Reducing pollution Conserving natural resources and energy Minimizing waste generation Improving product performance, durability and customer perception Enhancing innovation to drive the industry in a more circular and sustainable direction

What does sustainability mean in medical technology? For some, sustainability means replacing all plastic materials (environmentally friendly or not). Some companies want to reduce their CO2 emissions, the amount of material going to landfills, or the use of fossil fuel-based polymers. Understanding the purpose of the product is fundamental to choosing the right direction of development.

Sustainability in medical technology can be achieved in many ways. Some are:

eco design

During the design phase, you have the greatest opportunity to influence the sustainability of your products. Empathetic design can maintain functionality while opening up opportunities to use more sustainable polymers. At this stage, we can design for reuse or recycling possibilities, eliminate design complexity, and streamline the number of polymers used.

material selection

The demands of medical technology applications limit the materials that can be used. Due to the need to balance consistency, quality, regulatory approval and reliable supply, the main options are bio-based solutions or mass-balanced solutions from supply partners such as LyondellBasell, INEOS Styrolution and BASF. solution. Materials of biological origin have a positive impact on the product. Reduce the carbon footprint of your components by replacing other polymers with higher carbon footprint or weaker recycling chains. Understanding key material requirements enables Ultra Polymers to implement a portfolio to find the right solution for the life of the product and ultimately.

Manufacturing process

There are multiple factors that affect the sustainability of the production process. One is geography. By tailoring products to target markets, global transportation is reduced. Efficient, local, just-in-time production enables lean and carbon-intensive manufacturing.

The equipment used to mold these parts is also worth considering. Are modern, efficient machines in use? Do you have access to green energy sources? And how can you optimize your production processes to minimize waste? Can scrap be recovered and reused for appropriate purposes?

end of life

Most products reach the end of their useful life at some point. This requires scrapping, but the previously chosen design expands the options currently available. In some cases, enhanced cleaning allows the waste to be reused or mechanically recycled for use in similar or downcycled applications. Finally, chemical recycling is on the horizon. This is a highly-heralded yet still-future technology that could pave the way for significant avenues for further increasing the cyclability of polymers.

Despite the potential benefits of sustainability in medical technology, there are barriers to its widespread adoption, including:

Risks: The quality of medical devices is paramount and measures taken to implement sustainability can affect this. There is a fine line between risk and reward of failure, recall, or worse. Regulation: Introducing fossil fuels and non-biological grade materials is difficult as regulatory requirements for medical applications prevent their use. Finding low-risk areas of impact is an important first step. Time: The development cycle and market life of medical devices is long. Redesignation costs a lot of money, so it’s hard to justify the time. Lack of incentives and resources: Sustainability is said to be important, but many end-users want sustainability as a free or low-cost option. Unfortunately this is not an option at this time. The premium for bio-based solutions is significant, so there must be a strong demand for adoption.

However, these barriers offer opportunities for improvement and innovation, where Ultrapolymer works with designers, brand owners and converters to support and develop exciting new and sustainable products for medical technology applications. We can provide the experience.

Ultra Polymers will be exhibiting at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, June 7-8 at NEC’s Stand D20 in Birmingham. To register for free, please visit www.med-techexpo.com.

