Can I use the Google My Business coworking space?





A good Google My Business listing is a great way to drive leads to your business. But how can you list with a proper business address without renting commercial space? Is it possible to use a co-working space for your Google My Business listing?

The short answer is yes, as long as you follow Google’s rules. Here’s how to successfully use a coworking space on your GMB listing without getting suspended:

rent a dedicated space

A fixed dedicated space is required within the coworking space. This could be a private office or a dedicated desk, but it can’t be a flex membership where you go to different desks every day. Receiving emails at the coworking space address is not enough.

please sign

A visible sign is required. This could be a desk or office sign, or a lobby sign, depending on what your coworking space offers.

WELCOME CUSTOMERS IN YOUR SPACE

The space must be able to receive customers during the business hours listed on your Google My Business profile.

take a picture

Include photos of desks, offices, and billboards in your Google My Business listing. This helps Google determine if your listing is legitimate.

use email address

You will be able to receive emails at the coworking space address listed in your Google My Business profile. Be sure to use a unique unit or suite number to distinguish it from the coworking space itself and other businesses that may be using the address. (The coworking space staff will help you set it up.)

Use your company phone number

It should be possible to answer calls on a dedicated line separate from the coworking space’s main line.

Collaborate with coworking spaces

Remember that your coworking space assumes the risks and liabilities of a commercial lease and your address is a valuable asset. Please respect the way spaces manage their Google My Business listings. Please inform us in advance of your intention to use the address of the space and follow the instructions.

Check the guidelines regularly

As with everything at Google, these guidelines are subject to change. Stay up-to-date and check Google regularly to avoid outages.

Coworking is a cost-effective way to leverage your Google My Business listing

Meeting Google’s requirements, coworking space desks and offices can be a cost-effective solution for startups and small businesses looking to establish a presence in the GMB. Considering the typical monthly spend on Google Ads is $1,000, the cost of renting a desk or office is a relatively small investment for organic traffic through GMB. Plus, you get all the benefits of being part of a coworking community.

Sarah has lived all over South America, made documentaries about Patagonia, and worked in digital marketing for 10 years before settling in New Bedford and doing groundwork. She loves running coworking spaces because she meets motivated, intelligent, and interesting people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://groundwork.space/coworking-space-for-google-my-business/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos