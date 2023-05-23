Google’s Photos app still can’t find gorillas





Eight years after the controversy over a “racist” algorithm that falsely labeled black people as gorillas, Google’s Photos app still can’t find any gorilla photos.

In May 2015, Google released a standalone Photos app that allows you to classify and label people, destinations and objects in images.

But months later, black software engineer Jackie Arsin tweeted to Google that the image recognition algorithm in the Google Photos app kept classifying photos of him and his friends as gorillas.

Arsin, who is based in New York, tweeted to the company what sample images the company used to make such a horrific mistake.

Google said it was appalled by the mistake and sincerely regretted it and apologized to Arsin. The company also promised to fix the problem.

Google executives have announced that the label “gorilla” will no longer be applied to groups of photos. He added that Google is “working on long-term fixes around both linguistics (words to watch out for in photos of people) and image recognition itself (such as better recognition of darker-skinned faces).” .

The company claims that when it developed the Google Photos app in 2015, it didn’t include enough photos of black people in its training data, and that the app made such a terrible mistake.

not fixed yet

But a new report in the New York Times today shows that eight years on and despite significant advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, nothing has changed for Google Photos.

The company has simply blocked the image recognition algorithm from identifying gorillas entirely, seemingly limiting the service rather than risking harmful misclassification.

The New York Times searched a collection of 44 images showing people, animals, and objects in the Google Photos app.

When the publication searched an image collection of cats and kangaroos, the software was able to identify photos that matched the query.

However, when Google Photos searched for gorillas, it did not find any images with images. When the New York Times expanded its search to include baboons, chimpanzees, orangutans and monkeys, Google Photos still couldn’t identify the baboons, even though some photos showed primates.

Apple can’t find gorillas either

The publication also found that Apple Photos had the same problem identifying gorillas in images. Apple Photos likewise seems to have turned off the ability to visually search for primates out of concern that it might misclassify people as animals.

“With the exception of most primates, we were able to find photos of specific animals with precision,” the New York Times said of Apple Photos.

“We did get results for gorillas, but only when the photos had text, such as the image on the gorilla tape.”

The nasty workarounds that Google and Apple have introduced into their photography software highlight the difficulties tech companies face in advancing image analysis techniques and the biases inherent in AI, especially when it comes to recognizing darker-skinned faces. there is

Apple declined to comment on the report, but a Google spokesperson said the benefits did not outweigh the risk of harm, preventing the company’s Photos app from labeling anything as a monkey or monkey. said he did. “

Image Credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://petapixel.com/2023/05/22/googles-photos-app-is-still-unable-to-find-gorillas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

