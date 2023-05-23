A call to action for technology leaders





Lionel Wolberger is the COO of UserWay, a complete accessibility solutions provider and W3C Accessible Platform Architect.

Getty

As you transition from IT Professional to Technology Leader, expect to enter new territory. Not only does your role demand a major shift in mindset, it also requires a shift from pure technical skills to a portfolio of strategic goals across products, people and processes.

Be prepared to challenge traditional approaches to product building and find ways to fill existing gaps in enterprise challenges while identifying new revenue streams.

According to Deloitte, technology leaders are now urgently seeking new revenue opportunities, expanding their reach into wider industries and leveraging technology to drive innovation. As a new technology leader, it’s a worthy ambition, but it’s important to recognize that you don’t have to look beyond your own technology products to find untapped revenue streams that already exist.

Push accessibility and inclusion out of the way

With only 2% of websites meeting accessibility standards, the business case for accessibility and inclusion is even more compelling, especially for technology industry leaders.

Prioritizing these two core values, we are competitive, innovative, and leaders in meeting the often overlooked needs of large markets that will thrive well into the future. Success in your role as a technology leader depends on your ability to move accessibility and inclusion from the sidelines to the front.

legal litigation regarding accessibility

As an aspiring technology leader, it’s important to stay on top of the latest web accessibility standards and compliance regulations. When a product is not built with accessibility in mind, leaders are exposed to legal risk and reputational damage.

Legislation is the primary motivation for accessibility and inclusion best practices. However, this is largely due to an increasing trend in litigation.

For US companies, technology leaders must also comply with ADA laws. There’s a lot of work to be done to get her to the company’s website and take advantage of assistive technology. Additionally, you are responsible for ensuring that your digital products and services meet the gold standard of the Web Accessibility Principles.

Understand that legal regulations evolve, so be prepared to continually review and iterate your products and services for accessibility compliance gaps.

Designing for Inclusion: Creating Accessible Technology

If you’re on your way to becoming a technology leader, don’t just focus on building great products, focus on how you build your team.

According to Conway’s Law, it is common for products and services to reflect the structure of a company. Ask yourself: Is your team a diverse and inclusive group of individuals? Are they leveraging accessibility-related insights and experiences? Are products and services built with inclusion in mind? is it being done?

If a homogenous team structure exists, be willing to let go of the status quo. Make sure your team understands potential barriers to accessibility and inclusion and is constantly looking for innovative ways to overcome these barriers.

Accessibility should be built into the product or service from the beginning of its lifecycle and should work for the widest possible audience from the moment of launch.

Building your product from the ground up will give you a head start on your career as a technology leader. It can drive higher levels of innovation and make accessible product design the new normal.

Building ethics into product design

To establish yourself as a true pioneer as a technology leader, look beyond legal requirements and common motivations of revenue generation.

Building ethics into products and services is perhaps the most compelling case for accessibility and inclusion. Leaders who build ethics into their technology products are morally and socially responsible to their end users.

Putting users’ needs and values ​​at the center of the design process ensures that technology also meets people’s values ​​and ethical expectations.

Having an ethical mindset about technology will give you an edge in your career as a technology leader. By prioritizing ethical decision-making and fostering an internal culture that upholds ethics, you will earn the trust of your users, stakeholders, and future business partners.

change the way technology works

As you step into leadership roles, innovation is ripe and an exciting journey filled with layers of opportunity awaits. You will enable millions of people with disabilities to interact with the digital world in a way that suits them. You will be at the helm of innovation. It plays a key role in taking accessibility and inclusion out of the fringes and standardizing the building of accessible technology products and services that promote inclusion.

And remember, digital accessibility and inclusion are part of an ongoing effort. Both values ​​serve as guideposts as we venture down the little-trodden road to long-term business success.

