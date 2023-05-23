Google Brings AI-Powered Flood Warnings to 23 African Countries, Adding 8 New Countries





Global technology company Google expands flood hub platform to eight new African countries as part of ongoing fight against one of the most common and deadliest natural disasters announced. These new countries include Burundi, Eswatini, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Madagascar, Rwanda, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

The expansion is part of Google’s AI-powered efforts to address the devastating effects of flooding and provide critical support to vulnerable communities. Floods claim tens of thousands of lives and cause billions of dollars in damage worldwide each year. The impact is particularly severe in resource-poor areas, which often lack effective early warning systems.

Flood Hub therefore provides governments, aid agencies and individuals with advanced flood forecasting tools so that communities can proactively act and make informed decisions to mitigate the devastating impacts of floods. Allow decision making.

The addition of eight new African countries brings the total number of African countries covered by Google’s flood hubs to 23. Other countries in this hub include Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and South Africa.

The inclusion of these countries will enable the broader communities in Africa facing high flood risk and extreme weather to benefit from Floodhub’s accurate and timely flood forecasting services.

“We are aware that floods are having a significant impact on communities around the world, especially those with limited resources and vulnerable populations. We are committed to expanding the reach of our Flood Hub platform to provide accurate flood forecasts that help save lives and protect livelihoods.”

Yossi Mattias, Vice President of Engineering and Research, Head of Crisis Response.

Google Flood Warnings relies on various governments to provide real-time flood forecasts. We will complement these government efforts by introducing accurate modeling into the process. The system collects thousands of satellite images to build a digital model of the terrain. The system generates hundreds of thousands of simulations of how rivers and other bodies of water might behave based on digital maps.

google flood alert

The system then receives measurements from the government and matches them with simulations to determine if flooding will occur. These results are sent to individuals in the form of alerts through Search, Maps, Android Notifications, and more. Google Flood Alert is more than 90% accurate.

Covering 80 countries around the world, the Flood Hub Platform provides up to 7-day forecasts, benefiting a global population of 460 million people. To further strengthen flood preparedness, Google is expanding flood warnings through Search and Maps notifications, giving individuals easy access to timely and important flood information. This expansion aims to enable more people to take the necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Recognizing that some communities have had limited mobile phone and internet access since 2019, the nonprofit is working with Google.org to build an offline warning network. These networks are designed to leverage trained and trusted community volunteers who play a key role in expanding the reach of flood hub warnings. As a result, even individuals without a digital connection will be able to receive life-saving flood warnings, ensuring safety in times of crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technext24.com/2023/05/23/google-ai-african-countries-flood-alerts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos