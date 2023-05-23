India is poised to be at the forefront of digital innovation with booming digital economy and technology use: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti





US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti addresses the media in Mumbai May 17, 2023. Photo credit: PTI

Eric Garcetti, U.S. Ambassador to India, May 23, said India, with its vast population, digital economy and thriving use of technology, is poised to leap to the forefront of digital innovation by leveraging the transformative power of 5G and, in the future, 6G. said it is done.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the US-India 5G and Next-Generation Networks Workshop, Garcetti said that through shared values, India and the United States will see technology not only as a gateway to speed and connectivity, but also as a gateway to progress and reflection. He said he was aware of something. of development.

“India, with its huge population, thriving digital economy and technology usage that in some ways surpasses the rest of the world, is leveraging the transformative power of 5G and 6G to… position itself at the forefront of the world. We are ready to boost it, the digital revolution,” the US ambassador said at a workshop hosted by the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The vision shared by both countries and their leaders is for a digital economy built around transparency, public accountability, the rule of law and protection of fundamental rights.

“These are the things that bring us together and contrast with others who seek technology by other means. So building an inclusive, digital future that fosters these values ​​requires security, trust, , openness, interoperability should be considered. It’s a start,” he said.

The United States seeks to support India and other countries in promoting responsible global deployment of 5G and next-generation networks.

He argued that trust is “absolutely necessary” when it comes to 5G.

“While we recognize that it is impossible to eliminate all security risks, we do our best to minimize the potential for the architects building the network to misuse the network to compromise its security, confidentiality, integrity, and availability. ,” he added. is committed to cooperating in this mission.

Users also need to trust the network, as the most sensitive personal information flows through it.

“…trust cannot exist if disclosure of data is forced by an authoritarian government without real legal arguments or disclosure. There are alternatives that we are working on together…,” he said.

As part of an intergovernmental forum comprised of 19 countries and the European Union, India, which holds the G20 Presidency this year, can contribute to promoting credible solutions and architectures for developing countries.

“Among developed countries, India could also become an important part of the supply chain to reduce global risk…” Garcetti said.

When technology is used for good, it drives economic development, improves health indicators, and makes nations around the world more secure. He added that the relationship between the US and India is not transactional but “personal” with shared values.

Communication’s greatest tool for economic and social inclusion

Telecommunications Secretary K. Rajaraman said India sees telecommunications as the greatest tool for economic and social inclusion. “It is therefore very important that technology is harnessed to the benefit of the marginalized,” Rajaraman said, adding that the Indian government has spent the past few years ensuring that the benefits of technology flow to the “bottom of the pyramid.” ‘We have taken many steps to ensure that,’ he added.

The launch of satellite broadband services will take place next year, he added.

“So we already have the OneWeb constellation and have given them a preliminary license. So we’re expecting a pretty good license next year, “a robust network with all three solutions to serve every part of the country,” said the Secretary of Communications.

Over the next few months and years, the technology will become affordable to users. “It is therefore very important that standards are guaranteed as we move up the technology chain… This principle of affordability and inclusivity moves forward in the form of features and capabilities that are far superior at the same time. .. Therefore, we believe there is a great opportunity for all of us, especially India and the United States, to work together in international fora, including the ITU, where all these standards are discussed…” said Mr Rajaraman.

Even today in the digital age, the inability of 2.6 billion people worldwide to access technology and connectivity is a “global shame… In the age of 5G and 6G, having such numbers on this planet is a tragedy.” No. It also speaks very badly about how technology is deployed and what it is for…and we are very aware of that,” he said.

He advocates a collaborative approach, requiring all nations to join hands in technology development, or else “technology will never serve the purpose of every sector of society around the world.” said.

